Everything You Need to Know for the Auburn Game Against Louisiana-Monroe
Fresh off their second bye week of the season, the Auburn Tigers will look to keep their bowl chances alive with a win over the Louisiana-Monroe Warhawks on Saturday afternoon.
Louisiana-Monroe is 5-4 on the season and coming into this contest after falling 38-17 to Texas State at home last week.
The Tigers will be looking to improve to 4-6 in year two under head coach Hugh Freeze and generate some momentum ahead of their final two SEC matchups.
How to watch the Auburn Tigers take on the Louisiana-Monroe Warhawks at Jordan-Hare Stadium
The television broadcast for the game can be found on SEC Network. Taylor Zarzour, Matt Stinchcomb and Ashley Stroehlein will be on the call. Kickoff is set for 11:45 a.m. CT.
How To Listen to the Auburn Tigers Take On the Louisiana-Monroe Warhawks
The Auburn Sports Network broadcast can be heard locally on 94.3 FM, on affiliate stations throughout the Southeast, or streamed anywhere on the Auburn Tigers app or on AuburnTigers.com.
Andy Burcham, Jason Campbell, Ronnie Brown and Will Herring will have the radio call.
Series History Between the Two Programs
Auburn is undefeated against the Warhawks all-time. They lead the series between the programs 11-0. Auburn won the most recent meeting, which took place in 2017, 42-14.
Betting Odds
Auburn is favored to pick up the win over Auburn according to ESPN Bet. Here is the spread, money lines and over/under as of Friday morning.
Spread: Auburn (-24.5)
Moneylines: Auburn (-4,000), Louisiana-Monroe (+1,300)
Over/under: 46.5
Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER