Everything You Need to Know for Auburn vs Alabama
The Auburn Tigers (5-6, 2-5 SEC) hit the road for Tuscaloosa to take on No. 13 Alabama (8-3, 5-3 SEC) as they aim to pull off an upset win and clinch a bowl berth.
Auburn is coming off a 43-41 win over No. 15 Texas A&M in quadruple overtime last week. Alabama was upset 24-3 by Oklahoma on the road last week.
The Tigers look to finish 6-6 for the first time under head coach Hugh Freeze and keep the momentum from their last two wins alive as they look to avoid their fourth consecutive losing season.
Here’s everything you need to know about the upcoming matchup.
How to watch the Auburn Tigers take on the Alabama Crimson Tide at Bryant-Denny Stadium
The television broadcast for the game can be found on ABC. Sean McDonough, Greg McElroy and Molly McGrath will be on the call. Kickoff is set for 2:30 p.m. CT.
How to listen to the Auburn Tigers take on the Alabama Crimson Tide
The Auburn Sports Network broadcast can be heard locally on 94.3 FM, on affiliate stations throughout the Southeast, or streamed anywhere on the Auburn Tigers app or on AuburnTigers.com.
Andy Burcham, Jason Campbell, Ronnie Brown and Will Herring will have the radio call.
Series history between the Auburn Tigers and the Alabama Crimson Tide
Alabama leads the all-time series between the teams 50-37-1. The Crimson Tide have won four games in a row and Auburn has not won in Tuscaloosa since 2010.
Betting Odds
Alabama is favored to pick up the win over Auburn according to ESPN Bet. Here is the spread, money lines and over/under as of Friday morning.
Spread: Alabama (-11.5)
Moneylines: Alabama (-450), Auburn (+340)
Over/under: 52.5
Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
