Five questions we have about the Auburn Tigers after spring practice

Here are five questions we still have about the Tigers after the conclusion of spring practice.

Year two of the Bryan Harsin era concluded with a relatively mum spring game. Despite Auburn fans' favorite topic of discussion being on full display throughout spring practice (the undecided quarterback battle, of course), it didn't feel like there was as much drama as there has been in past years when the primary signal-caller is unknown.

Odd, considering what happened just a couple of months ago between Harsin and the athletic department.

There were still several positive things to take away from the spring. Auburn should be improving in a lot of different areas, and with the synergy the coaching staff has built with the team, it makes sense to expect a more consistent product from the Tigers in 2022. Consistent, not perfect.

It's that time of the year where we speculate and ask questions about the upcoming season. What are some areas of concern for Auburn?

Here are five questions we have about the Tigers this offseason.

Can the run blocking improve? Todd Van Emst/AU Athletics Auburn has struggled to get a consistent push upfront over the past few seasons. Somewhat expected, given how the previous coaching staff recruited in the trenches. With Tank Bigsby entering what is likely his final season on the Plains, Auburn needs to find a way to get him more touches and open more holes upfront. With the incredible amount of experience the Tigers have, they should be able to at least make marginal improvement on the ground. Who's the quarterback going to be? © Jake Crandall / USA TODAY NETWORK We probably won't know this until late in fall camp. Zach Calzada, TJ Finley, and Robby Ashford all have individual traits that would garner a starting role in Harsin's offense, but there hasn't been a clear separation yet between the QBs and there won't be for some time. All we can do is look at last year's statistics, speculate and predict. Can Auburn's secondary tighten up? John Reed-USA TODAY Sports The Tigers were 99th nationally in opponent completion percentage (64.2%) in 2021, a number that will need to go down if Auburn wants to stay in more games this season. Limiting completions will set up better opportunities for the pass rush on third down. With lockdown corner Roger McCreary gone to the NFL, it will be interesting to see how Auburn's secondary adjusts. Will there be better decision making? © Marvin Gentry-USA TODAY Sports Auburn put itself in a couple of tough spots last season following questionable play calls or decisions. Now that Harsin has a year under his belt, it would make sense to assume that he's learned how to better time things in the SEC. Whether that be a trick play, a third down call, or a call to give certain players touches. How many wins will it take? Todd Van Emst/AU Athletics How many games does Bryan Harsin have to win to earn the respect of the power that be at Auburn? Is it eight? Is it simply "get to bowl eligibility?" Does it revolve around beating a rival? The bar that needs to be cleared seems, well, unclear to those on the outside looking in. Harsin has recently gone on record and stated that he believes his team is underrated and under-appreciated. How that translates onto the field is currently a mystery.

