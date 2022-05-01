Skip to main content

Five questions we have about the Auburn Tigers after spring practice

Here are five questions we still have about the Tigers after the conclusion of spring practice.

Year two of the Bryan Harsin era concluded with a relatively mum spring game. Despite Auburn fans' favorite topic of discussion being on full display throughout spring practice (the undecided quarterback battle, of course), it didn't feel like there was as much drama as there has been in past years when the primary signal-caller is unknown.

Odd, considering what happened just a couple of months ago between Harsin and the athletic department.

There were still several positive things to take away from the spring. Auburn should be improving in a lot of different areas, and with the synergy the coaching staff has built with the team, it makes sense to expect a more consistent product from the Tigers in 2022. Consistent, not perfect.

It's that time of the year where we speculate and ask questions about the upcoming season. What are some areas of concern for Auburn?

Here are five questions we have about the Tigers this offseason.

Can the run blocking improve?

Sean Jackson runs Saturday after earning a scholarship. Defending is Desmond Tisdol (30).Auburn FB scrimmage on Saturday, April 2, 2022 in Auburn, Ala.

Auburn has struggled to get a consistent push upfront over the past few seasons. Somewhat expected, given how the previous coaching staff recruited in the trenches.

With Tank Bigsby entering what is likely his final season on the Plains, Auburn needs to find a way to get him more touches and open more holes upfront. With the incredible amount of experience the Tigers have, they should be able to at least make marginal improvement on the ground.

Who's the quarterback going to be?

Auburn Tigers quarterback Holden Geriner (12) and Auburn Tigers quarterback Zach Calzada (10) talk on the sideline during the A-Day spring practice at Jordan-Hare Stadium in Auburn, Ala., on Saturday, April 9, 2022.

We probably won't know this until late in fall camp. Zach Calzada, TJ Finley, and Robby Ashford all have individual traits that would garner a starting role in Harsin's offense, but there hasn't been a clear separation yet between the QBs and there won't be for some time.

All we can do is look at last year's statistics, speculate and predict.

Can Auburn's secondary tighten up?

Nov 27, 2021; Auburn, Alabama, USA; Auburn Tigers cornerback Roger McCreary (23) breaks up a pass intended for Alabama Crimson Tide wide receiver Traeshon Holden (11) during the third quarter at Jordan-Hare Stadium. Mandatory Credit: John Reed-USA TODAY Sports

The Tigers were 99th nationally in opponent completion percentage (64.2%) in 2021, a number that will need to go down if Auburn wants to stay in more games this season. Limiting completions will set up better opportunities for the pass rush on third down.

With lockdown corner Roger McCreary gone to the NFL, it will be interesting to see how Auburn's secondary adjusts.

Will there be better decision making?

Dec 28, 2021; Birmingham, Alabama, USA; Auburn Tigers head coach Bryan Harsin during the first half of the 2021 Birmingham Bowl against Houston at Protective Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Marvin Gentry-USA TODAY Sports

Auburn put itself in a couple of tough spots last season following questionable play calls or decisions.

Now that Harsin has a year under his belt, it would make sense to assume that he's learned how to better time things in the SEC. Whether that be a trick play, a third down call, or a call to give certain players touches.

How many wins will it take?

Coach Bryan Harsin talks to his team after practice in Jordan Hare Stadium.Auburn AU scrimmage on Friday, March 25, 2022 in Auburn, Ala.

How many games does Bryan Harsin have to win to earn the respect of the power that be at Auburn? Is it eight? Is it simply "get to bowl eligibility?" Does it revolve around beating a rival?

The bar that needs to be cleared seems, well, unclear to those on the outside looking in.

Harsin has recently gone on record and stated that he believes his team is underrated and under-appreciated. How that translates onto the field is currently a mystery.

Engage with Auburn Daily on Socials!

Join the Discord

Follow Auburn Daily on Twitter

Like Auburn Daily on Facebook

Subscribe to Locked On Auburn on YouTube

Auburn Tigers head coach Bryan Harsin during warm ups before Auburn Tigers take on Alabama Crimson Tide at Jordan-Hare Stadium in Auburn, Ala., on Saturday, Nov. 27, 2021.
Football

Five questions we have about the Auburn Tigers after spring practice

By Lance Dawe4 minutes ago
Auburn baseball celebrates after sweeping South Carolina.
Baseball

Four takeaways from Auburn baseball’s huge win over top-ranked Tennessee

By Andrew Stefaniak14 hours ago
Mar 5, 2022; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Auburn linebacker Zakoby Mcclain (LB24) goes through drills during the 2022 NFL Scouting Combine at Lucas Oil Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports
Football

Zakoby McClain signs free-agent deal with the Baltimore Ravens

By Zac Blackerby18 hours ago
Auburn Tigers safety Smoke Monday (21) celebrates a pass breakup against Mississippi State at Jordan-Hare Stadium in Auburn, Ala., on Saturday, Nov. 13, 2021. Aumsu03
Football

Smoke Monday signs free-agent deal with the New Orleans Saints

By Lance Dawe18 hours ago
Nov 9, 2021; Auburn, Alabama, USA; Auburn Tigers forward Walker Kessler (13) pressures Morehead State Eagles forward Johni Broome (4) during the first half at Auburn Arena. Mandatory Credit: John Reed-USA TODAY Sports
Basketball

Moorehead State transfer Johni Broome chooses Auburn

By Zac Blackerby22 hours ago
Sep 18, 2021; University Park, Pennsylvania, USA; Penn State Nittany Lions cornerback Roger McCreary (23) reacts towards the fans after intercepting the ball during the second quarter against the Auburn Tigers at Beaver Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Matthew OHaren-USA TODAY Sports
Football

The Tennessee Titans select Auburn cornerback Roger McCreary

By Zac BlackerbyApr 29, 2022
Nov 9, 2021; Auburn, Alabama, USA; Auburn Tigers forward Walker Kessler (13) pressures Morehead State Eagles forward Johni Broome (4) during the first half at Auburn Arena. Mandatory Credit: John Reed-USA TODAY Sports
Basketball

Auburn target Johni Broome cuts list of schools to two, sets commitment date

By Andrew StefaniakApr 29, 2022
Dec 28, 2021; Birmingham, Alabama, USA; Auburn Tigers running back Tank Bigsby (4) carries the ball against Houston Cougars during the second half of the 2021 Birmingham Bowl at Protective Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Marvin Gentry-USA TODAY Sports
Football

What does Tank Bigsby's production look like against the SEC in 2022?

By Lance DaweApr 29, 2022