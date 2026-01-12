Former Auburn QB on the Move Again

The Auburn Tigers have certainly had their fair share of quarterbacks over the past few years. In fact, for the third straight year, Auburn will have a completely unique quarterback room in 2026. One prospect that once stood out on the Plains is Walker White, who’s now on the move and is looking to join his third team in as many years.

BREAKING: Baylor transfer QB Walker White has signed with Central Arkansas, @PeteNakos reports🐻https://t.co/IgThQMYcWA pic.twitter.com/ANH90xKeVG — Transfer Portal (@TransferPortal) January 11, 2026

White backed up Payton Thorne and Hank Brown back in 2024 and saw minimal action with the Tigers, playing just one game: the Tigers’ 2024 matchup with ULM. Even then, White saw very limited time, completing two of just five passes for 18 yards and rushing four times for an additional 18 yards.

With the portal addition of Jackson Arnold and the recruitment of Deuce Knight before the 2025 season, White transferred to Baylor, where he hoped he’d see more playing time. Despite the season-opening game for the Bears taking place against White’s former Tigers, White did not see action in that matchup and did not record a stat in 2025.

Central Arkansas is certainly a surprising school to see the former four-star end up at, as many believed he’d be a top quarterback given his four-star designation out of high school. Unfortunately for White, playing time has been hard to come by, so he’ll now have to work his way back up the ranks instead of starting at the top of the world.

White, who’s entering his second year of eligibility, has a full three years of eligibility to prove himself to the league. By definition, he’s a three-star transfer, but he’s had two years to develop and no real opportunities to show off what he can do.

If he’s able to make a name for himself with Central Arkansas, a return to the Power Four, and potentially the SEC, could be in the cards for the fifth-ranked quarterback in the 2024 class.

Meanwhile, Auburn head coach Alex Golesh has rebuilt its quarterback room for the 2026 season, bringing in USF transfers Byrum Brown and Locklan Hewlett, Oregon State transfer Tristan Ti'a and three-star high-schooler Rhys Brush. Brown, a veteran with 7,690 yards and 61 touchdowns passing as well as 2,265 yards and 31 yards rushing in his career, will be the starter, marking the third different Week One starting quarterback in three seasons for the Tigers.

