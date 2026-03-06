Nation’s No. 2 QB Recruit Includes Auburn in Top Five

The Auburn Tigers have struggled to find a consistent quarterback option in recent years, but Lombard (Ill.) four-star 2027 quarterback Israel Abrams may just be looking to change that. On Wednesday, Abrams announced, via Rivals’ Hayes Fawcett, that he has narrowed down his recruitment to just five schools, and Auburn was on the list.

Also represented on the list were Miami, Kentucky, Florida State and Purdue. Abrams has an Auburn visit scheduled for June 5.

What happens next for the Auburn Tigers? Don't miss out on any news and analysis! Take a second, sign up for our free newsletter, and get breaking Auburn Tigers news delivered to your inbox daily

NEWS: Elite 2027 QB Israel Abrams is down to 5 Schools, he tells me for @Rivals



The 6’5 195 QB from Elgin, IL is ranked as a Top 3 QB in the 2027 Rivals300



Where Should He Go?https://t.co/8V6dygRNF7 pic.twitter.com/HYhKP0RYR6 — Hayes Fawcett (@Hayesfawcett3) March 4, 2026

Abrams, who stands at 6-foot-4 and 187 pounds, could be the first multi-year starter on the Plains since Bo Nix. He is currently rated as the second-best quarterback in the 2027 class and the best player in the state of Illinois, per 247 Sports.

Before Bryan Harsin, the Auburn Tigers had put together a string of impressive quarterbacks, including Nick Marshall, Jarrett Stidham and Bo Nix. Since then, the Tigers have yet to have a two-year, consistent starter, a stat that will not change with Byrum Brown, who is in his final year of eligibility.

The Tigers tried a dual-quarterback system of T.J. Finley and Robby Ashford, but struggled under split leadership. After, then-Auburn head coach Hugh Freeze turned to Payton Thorne, who struggled immensely with interceptions in his lone season with the Tigers.

Freeze’s final gamble was on Jackson Arnold, an Oklahoma transfer who dealt with a record number of sacks due to issues with decisiveness. Now, new Auburn head coach Alex Golesh is turning to Brown, who, as a proven quarterback, is a welcome addition to the Plains.

As mentioned, though, Brown will not play more than one year at Auburn due to his waning eligibility, so the Tigers will be forced to look to a new option in 2027. Tristan Ti’a, a transfer from Oregon State, waits in the wings, as does USF transfer Locklan Hewitt, but the Tigers may choose to go with Abrams as a true freshman if he can prove his worth.

Abrams would be the third addition to a 2027 Auburn class that currently boasts just four-star defensive lineman Donivan Moore and three-star tight end Trae Proctor. No official commitment date is set for Abrams, but it is clear he is nearing a decision as he whittles down his list.