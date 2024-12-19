Former Auburn QB Predicted to Sign With Baylor
It has been less than a week since former Auburn Tigers quarterback Walker White decided to enter his name into the transfer portal, a development that was more surprising than other Auburn quarterbacks Hank Brown and Holden Geriner opting to do so.
White could be close to signing with a new program, however, as On3’s Pete Nakos and Steve Wiltfong have eached logged a prediction for White to sign with Baylor with a 60% level of confidence.
Baylor lost 6-foot-2 senior Dequan Finn to the portal. Finn appeared in three games for the Bears in 2024 and went 23 of 43 on passing attempts for 307 yards, three touchdowns and two interceptions. Finn also picked up 66 yards and two touchdowns off 21 rushing attempts.
Replacing Finn with White, who has four seasons of eligibility remaining, could be the objective for Baylor.
The 6-foot-3, 225-pound freshman appeared in one game during his only season with the Tigers. White’s number was called in Auburn’s blowout win over Louisiana-Monroe, going 2 of 5 through the air for 18 yards. Additionally, White added 18 yards on the ground off of four carries.
According to 247Sports, White is a four-star transfer and is currently the No. 76 overall player as well as the No. 9 quarterback in the portal. Coming out of high school, the Little Rock, Ark. native was a four-star recruit, the No. 41 player nationally and the No. 5 quarterback in the class of 2024 according to 247Sports.
Including White, Brown and Geriner, 14 Auburn players decided to find a new program to continue their college football careers with. The Tigers have made 10 additions via the portal and are currently No. 4 in 247Sports’ rankings behind Texas Tech, Ole Miss and LSU.
