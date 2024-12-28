Former Auburn Quarterback Transfers to Baylor
Former Auburn Tigers quarterback Walker White has found a new home, committing to Baylor. White announced his decision with a post on his Instagram.
White was redshirted his first year in college so he still has four years of eligibility remaining.
The Bears pick up a solid young QB after losing senior Dequan Finn to the portal. Finn appeared in three games for the Bears in 2024 and went 23 of 43 on passing attempts for 307 yards, three touchdowns and two interceptions. Finn also picked up 66 yards and two touchdowns off 21 rushing attempts.
The 6-foot-3, 225-pound freshman appeared in one game during his only season with the Tigers. White’s number was called in Auburn’s blowout win over Louisiana-Monroe, going 2 of 5 through the air for 18 yards. Additionally, White added 18 yards on the ground off of four carries.
According to 247Sports, White is a four-star transfer and is currently the No. 82 overall player as well as the No. 9 quarterback in the portal. Coming out of high school, the Little Rock, Ark. native was a four-star recruit, the No. 41 player nationally and the No. 5 quarterback in the class of 2024 according to 247Sports.
Auburn’s quarterback room will have a completely different next season. All four of its scholarship quarterbacks have moved on either through the portal or run out of eligibility.
The Tigers will have a few new options to work with next season, however. They’ve gained two quarterbacks from the portal, Jackson Arnold from Oklahoma and Ashton Daniels from Stanford. They also have incoming freshman Deuce Knight, who is coming out of high school as a four-star recruit and a top-10 QB in his class.
Including White, 19 Auburn players decided to find a new program to continue their college football careers with. The Tigers have made 14 additions via the portal and are currently No. 4 in 247Sports’ rankings behind Texas Tech, Ole Miss and LSU.
Auburn opens the season against Baylor on the road. So, they’ll be having a reunion pretty quickly.