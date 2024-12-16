REPORT: Auburn Tigers Land Another QB in Transfer Portal
The Auburn Tigers have signed another quarterback from the transfer portal. Former Stanford quarterback Ashton Daniels has committed to Auburn, according to On3’s Hayes Fawcett.
Daniels, a 6-foot-2, 215-pound junior from Buford, Ga., appeared in 33 games throughout his three seasons with Stanford, starting 20 of them. Daniels went 366 of 602 (60.8%) on passing attempts for 3,986 yards, 21 touchdowns and 20 interceptions. Additionally, Daniels added 1,117 yards and nine touchdowns on the ground off of 282 carries.
Coming out of high school, Daniels was a three-star recruit, the No. 994 player nationally and the No. 64 quarterback according to 247Sports. Daniels is listed as a three-star transfer and is currently the No. 176 player overall and the No. 25 quarterback available in the portal according to 247Sports.
The addition of Daniels to its portal haul brings Auburn to No. 4 in 247Sports’ rankings, placing the Tigers behind Ole Miss, LSU and Texas Tech. Daniels will have one season of eligibility remaining.
Auburn will have a completely new QB room next season after all four scholarship quarterbacks departed at the end of the season. Payton Thorne graduated and Hank Brown, Holden Geriner and Walker White all hit the transfer portal.
The Auburn Tigers needed to add depth at that spot, and they’ve managed to lock it down.
The Tigers signed five-star quarterback Deuce Knight and added former Oklahoma quarterback Jackson Arnold via the portal. This gives the Tigers three scholarship quarterbacks and brings them their seventh portal addition.
On National Signing Day Auburn head coach Hugh Freeze expressed his desire to carry four scholarship quarterbacks. Arnold, Daniels and Knight make three, meaning Freeze and company would have to add one more quarterback via the portal to achieve that goal. A contender for the final spot could be former Duke quarterback Maalik Murphy who already visited Auburn.
Click here to read about the 15 players who have announced their intention to transfer from Auburn as well as keep track of the Tigers’ activity in the portal.