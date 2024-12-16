REPORT: Auburn Tigers Land Another QB in Transfer Portal

BREAKING: Stanford transfer QB Ashton Daniels has Committed to Auburn, he tells @on3sports



The 6’3 215 QB totaled 3,986 Yards & 21 TDs in his time with the Cardinal



Will have 1 year of eligibility remaining with a redshirt remaining as wellhttps://t.co/5bi2J1qxxn pic.twitter.com/TRbu7zbYWP