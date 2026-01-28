Former Auburn Safety Inks UFL Contract

Smoke Monday is a name known to many fans of the Auburn Tigers, and not just because it’s one of the more irregular names you’ll see on a roster. Monday was a key piece of Auburn’s defense from 2018 through 2021 before signing with the New Orleans Saints as an undrafted free agent.

After a difficult professional career, he’s inked another pro contract, this time with the Columbus Aviators of the United Football League.

The Columbus Aviators have added CB Michael Lawson and CB Smoke Monday to the roster. pic.twitter.com/elRxbJ8OL7 — Columbus Aviators (@UFLAviators) January 27, 2026

Monday was quite dominant as a Tiger throughout his collegiate career, spending all four years in Auburn. Throughout those four years, Monday piled up awards, including an All-SEC Second Team honor, an All-SEC Third Team honor and an SEC Defensive Player of the Week award, among others.

With the Tigers, Monday racked up 105 tackles, 17 tackles for loss, six sacks, five interceptions and four targeting penalties.

Monday signed with the Saints as an undrafted free agent in 2022, but an ACL tear kept him out for his first professional season. He was released by the Saints months later, beginning his career with other pro ball opportunities.

Monday’s been around the block despite not being on an NFL roster, as he’s now played in the CFL, IFL and now the UFL. He started in the CFL, signing a contract with the Montreal Alouettes in January of 2024, but he was cut before ever starting a game.

Monday’s pro career finally took off in 2025, when he signed with the Orlando Pirates of the Indoor Football League. He started all five games in which he appeared for the Pirates, recording 17 total tackles and four defended passes.

Now, he’s on to greener pastures in the UFL, inking a deal with the Columbus Aviators. For a player whose career has been riddled with injury, the UFL could finally be the time for Monday to show out and potentially end up on an NFL roster. He’s only 25, after all.

