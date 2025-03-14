Former Auburn Tigers DB Signs One-Year Deal with Commanders
The former Auburn Tigers and New England Patriots defensive back Jonathan Jones has signed a one-year deal with the Washington Commanders. His deal is worth $5.5 million, according to Spotrac, which includes a $2.5 million signing bonus. Of the $5.5 million, $4.5 million is guaranteed money for the 31-year-old.
Jones replaces cornerback Benjamin St. Juste who joined the Chargers in free agency. The 2025 season will be his 10th NFL season and his first with the Commanders. He spent the first nine seasons of his career with the Patriots. In that time, he was part of two Super Bowl champion teams. Jones was one of the last few players from the Brady Era in New England. Now, he heads to an up-and-coming Commanders team, where the defense is led by another Super Bowl-winning vet in linebacker Bobby Wagner.
Jones had a decent college career at the Plains. He finished his four-year career playing in 42 games, making 129 tackles, four tackles for loss, seven interceptions, 27 pass deflections, two forced fumbles and two fumble recoveries.
Jones is one of the dream stories that people talk about when it comes to the draft. He went undrafted in the 2016 NFL Draft and proceeded to sign with the New England Patriots. The defensive back played in every game up until an injury ended that streak in 2021. He began to see regular action in his second season. With that said, he didn’t start every game until the last few seasons. His final stats with the Patriots after playing in 132 games with them are 436 tackles, four tackles for loss, 11 interceptions (one for a touchdown), 57 pass deflections, 10 forced fumbles and two fumble recoveries. He also has 2.5 sacks, something he didn’t have in college.
Yet, another Tiger gets a multi-million dollar contract to play with an organization that is trending up.
