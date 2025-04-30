Former Auburn Tigers DB Signs UDFA Deal with Tennessee Titans
The Auburn Tigers’ leader in interceptions a season ago has found a home with the Tennessee Titans.
Jerrin Thompson, who signed with the franchise as an undrafted free agent, is the latest Tiger to be signed by an NFL team and one of 13 players that have joined teams in total. Thompson joins a team that is desperately needing change after being one of the worst teams in the NFL, going 3-14 and having the first pick in the draft.
In total, his career was quite fruitful. Between four seasons at Texas and one season at Auburn, he finished college with 61 games played, 241 total tackles, seven tackles for loss, one sack, seven interceptions, one interception for touchdown, 23 pass deflections, a forced fumble and a fumble recovery. He accomplished the entire defensive kitchen sink during his collegiate career.
Thompson finished 2024, his lone season with Auburn, with 65 total tackles, one of which was a sack, with five pass deflections and two interceptions.
In 49 games across four seasons with the Longhorns, Thomas accounted for 176 total tackles, five tackles for loss, five interceptions, a pick-six, 18 pass deflections, a forced fumble and fumble recovery.
As he moves to the Titans, he will join players such as Amani Hooker and Xavier Woods, the two current project starters at safety for the Titans. It wouldn’t be a shock to see Thompson beat out some of the backup safeties the Titans have already, which includes Julius Wood, who will serve a six-game suspension at the beginning of the year.
Should Thomas make the franchise's 53-man roster, he also could carve out a role on special teams as many UDFA signings do early in their careers.