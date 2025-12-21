Is Rashee Rice Playing Today? (Injury Update, Betting Impact for Chiefs vs. Titans)
The Kansas City Chiefs will be without star wide receiver Rashee Rice on Sunday against the Tennessee Titans.
Rice, who is dealing with a concussion, reported symptoms on Monday after he took a bunch of big hits in the Chiefs' loss to the Los Angeles Chargers in Week 15.
With Patrick Mahomes out for the season and the Chiefs' out of the playoff race, it makes no sense for Kansas City to risk putting Rice on the field until he's completely recovered, especially since he's dealing with a head injury.
After missing the first six games of the 2025 season due to a suspension, Rice has played a major role since for Kansas City. In eight games, he's been targeted 78 times, reeling in 53 passes for 571 yards and five scores.
Rice has played 73.2 percent of the team's offensive snaps since returning, so it won't be easy for the Chiefs to replace him on Sunday. Kansas City is favored on the road against the lowly Titans, but the Chiefs technically have nothing to play for at this point in 2025.
Best Chiefs Prop Bet vs. Titans
Earlier this week, SI Betting's Iain MacMillan shared his favorite player props for this game, and he thinks a Chiefs wideout could be worth a dart throw at 10/1 to find the end zone:
Jalen Royals Anytime Touchdown (+1000)
If the Chiefs are going to use their final three games to evaluate their talent, why not make a small bet on their rookie receiver, Jalen Royals, to score a touchdown? He doesn't have a catch yet this season, but Kansas City will want to give him an opportunity in the final stretch of the season to see what the Utah State product can provide them. He may be a great sneaky longshot bet to find the end zone on Sunday.
