Former Auburn Tigers LB Inks Deal with Miami Dolphins
Former Auburn Tigers and Tampa Bay Buccaneers linebacker K.J. Britt signed a one-year deal with the Miami Dolphins. The linebacker played out his rookie contract and decided to test free agency before making a decision. With the signing, he will head further south in Florida. While his full contract details are undisclosed yet, it would be expected that it would be more of a prove-it deal for the former Tiger.
Meanwhile, the Buccaneers, Britt's former team signed former Dolphins linebacker Anthony Walker. Effectively, the two teams swapped linebackers.
Britt spent four seasons in Auburn and was a starter two seasons in college. During his time on the Plains, Britt played in 42 games making 119 tackles, 13 tackles for loss, 2.5 sacks, two pass deflections and one forced fumble. He likely would have added to his stats but he played in only two games his senior year due to a thumb injury. Despite that, Britt was still taken in the fifth round at pick 176th overall, by the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in the 2021 NFL Draft.
In his four years as a Buccaneer, Britt finally earned a starting role last season. Alongside one of the best veteran linebackers in the NFL in Lavonte David, Britt had a career year. Just last year, he played in 14 games, 11 of which he started. He made 72 tackles, two tackles for loss, 0.5 sack and a pass deflection. Throughout his entire NFL career, Britt has played in 59 games, started in 15, made 126 tackles, four tackles for loss, three pass deflections and a half-sack.
