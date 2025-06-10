Former Auburn Tigers RB Brian Battie Continues to Battle Adversity
AUBURN, Ala.- Former Auburn Tigers running back Brian Battie was awarded the Wilma Rudolph Award, a little over a year after a tragic shooting that left Battie with a traumatic brain injury and his brother dead.
The Wilma Rudolph award honors student-athletes who have overcome significant personal, academic, and/or emotional challenges to achieve academic success while competing in intercollegiate athletics. The recipients of the award exemplify the true spirit of perseverance, determination, and resilience.
On May 18th, 2024, Brian Battie and his brother Tommie Battie IV were caught in the crossfire of a shooting in their hometown of Sarasota, Fla. Tommie was shot during the incident, and shortly after was pronounced dead. Brian received a gunshot wound to the head, but survived with a traumatic brain injury.
Battie has been recovering since the incident. His mother shared an update on Monday about his current condition via their GoFundMe.
“We want to thank each and every one of you for your love, prayers, and generous donations,” wrote Adriene Battie. “Because of your support, we were able to order the specialized glove Brian needs to support his recovery, this is a huge step forward! Even more, your kindness is allowing Brian to continue occupational and physical therapy outside of SMH outpatient care, which will be critical in helping Brian regain strength and function.”
Battie transferred to Auburn from the University of South Florida for the 2023 - 2024 season. He was a consensus All-America at kick returner in 2021, earning first team honors from Walter Camp, FWAA, Phil Steele, Pro Football Network, Action Network, and Bleacher Report, among others.
Battie is continuing to work towards his goals and looks to regain his normal functions during his recovery process. The Wilma Rudolph award is a reflection of his spirit and courage.