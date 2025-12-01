Former Auburn National Champion Expected to Return to Tigers Under Alex Golesh
Today may have kicked off a new era of Auburn Tigers football, but a familiar face is set to return to the Plains under new head coach Alex Golesh.
Former Tigers quarterback and wide receiver Kodi Burns is expected to follow Golesh from USF to Auburn, per reports on Sunday evening. Burns joined the Bulls as the co-offensive coordinator, assistant head coach, and wide receivers coach in December of 2024 after just over a decade of coaching and will follow the former USF head coach to his alma mater.
Burns originally arrived at Auburn as a quarterback in 2007 under Tommy Tuberville, but eventually moved to wide receiver later in his career. A few years later, he played a large part in the Tigers’ national title run, during which Burns and Heisman Trophy-winning quarterback Cam Newton led Auburn to an SEC title and 2011 BCS National Championship victory.
The Fort Smith, Ark., native posted nearly 2,300 total yards and 22 career touchdowns, with arguably his most important coming on a 35-yard touchdown reception in the national title game against Oregon to put the Tigers up 7-3 in the second quarter over the Ducks.
After graduating from Auburn, Burns began his coaching career in 2012 as a graduate assistant at Arkansas State under Gus Malzahn, where the Red Wolves claimed the Sun Belt Conference championship with a 10-3 record. Burns followed Malzahn to Auburn in 2013, where he worked with Auburn’s offense as a graduate assistant.
The Tigers led the nation in rushing (328.3) in 2013, while ranking 11th in total offense (501.3) and 12th in scoring offense (39.5), en route to another SEC championship and a national championship appearance.
Burns made stops at Samford, Middle Tennessee, and Arizona State from 2014-16 before returning to Auburn as co-offensive coordinator and wide receivers coach from 2016-20. After Malzahn was fired, the former national champion coached at Tennessee in 2021 as wide receivers coach under Golesh, who was the Volunteers’ offensive coordinator at the time.
Burns was instrumental in the development of Tennessee wideout Cedric Tillman, who had 64 receptions for 1,081 yards and 12 touchdowns and was selected second-team All-SEC by Phil Steele. Tillman also became the first Volunteer to reach 1,000 receiving yards since 2012.
Following his stint in Knoxville, Burns coached wide receivers for the New Orleans Saints, where he led a room with two standout rookies in Chris Olave and Rashid Shaheed. Olave, who was named a PFWA All-Rookie selection, became only the second Saints rookie to lead the team in receptions (72 catches), receiving yardage (1,042 yards), and yards per catch (14.5), and only the third to reach the 1,000-yard mark.
Burns’ specific role on Golesh’s inaugural staff at Auburn is yet to be announced, but the former Tigers standout will be on the Auburn sideline once again in 2026. The future for current wide receivers coach Marcus Davis remains unknown, as Golesh is expected to build his staff as quickly as possible this week.