Former Auburn Tigers WR Shedrick Jackson Stakes Claim to Las Vegas Raiders Roster
When an Auburn Tigers football player walks off The Plains, they usually head in three directions.
First, they are ticketed for almost certain NFL playing time. In contrast, some realize that their football journey ends with Auburn and turn that degree into a hopefully lucrative career. Lastly, others who head to the league as undrafted free agents (UDFA) understand that they have a fight on their hands just to claim a roster spot.
Those intrepid souls enter a brand new realm.
The NFL does not care how many imaginary stars some recruit gained before college. In all fairness, once you step on the field at Auburn, all of that goes out the window as well. Now, these players hope to implement what they learned in college and parlay their skills into NFL careers.
While the road may not be as smooth for a UDFA as draft picks, the work is still the same.
Shedrick Jackson may be better known as Bo Jackson’s great-nephew, but he played 53 games over his five years at Auburn, catching 66 passes for 874 yards and one touchdown.
Originally signing as an undrafted free agent with the Cincinnati Bengals in 2023, the six-foot-one, 198-pound wideout operated primarily on special teams. After bouncing up and down between the main roster and practice squad for two seasons, the Las Vegas Raiders signed him to their practice squad.
Jackson took the field on Thursday as the Raiders went to Seattle to face the Seahawks. In 23-23, there is not much to derive in the way of highlights, unless you are Jackson. The wideout caught all four of his targets for 76 yards and a touchdown.
Jackson is competing for a back-of-the-depth-chart spot and, with his speed, could find a way to make an impact.
The Auburn Tigers have a litany of players on NFL rosters who went undrafted in April. They’ll be battling for the rest of August to make 53-man rosters or practice squads when final cuts come on August 26th.
Unlike Jackson, they have youth on their side. Now, being 26, in no way, shape, or form is old. However, with each passing training camp, Jackson's odds of catching on get slimmer. Can 2025 be the year that he sticks?