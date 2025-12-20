Raiders vs. Texans Best NFL Prop Bets and Anytime Touchdown Scorer Picks for NFL Week 16 (Cash In On Collins)
The Houston Texans are absolutely rolling right now with six straight wins, including the last four as underdogs. They’ll be big favorites on Sunday, though, as they host the lowly Las Vegas Raiders.
The Raiders were shut out 31-0 in Philadelphia last week, and now face a tough Houston defense. This could be a one-sided bout in Houston on Sunday afternoon.
Let’s take a look at a few prop picks, including an anytime touchdown scorer, for Raiders vs. Texans on Sunday, December 21.
Best NFL Prop Bets for Raiders vs. Texans
Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook
- Nico Collins OVER 60.5 Receiving Yards (-115)
- Nico Collins Anytime TD (+105)
- C.J. Stroud Longest Completion OVER 34.5 Yards (-120)
Nico Collins OVER 60.5 Receiving Yards (-115)
Nico Collins is up over the 1,000-yard mark for the third-straight season, and he’ll add to that total on Sunday against the Raiders. Collins has at least 75 receiving yards in three straight games and six of his past seven, including three straight games with 85 yards or more.
The Raiders don’t pose much of a defensive threat for Houston after allowing 31 points last week in Philadelphia. The Eagles only threw the ball 15 times, with A.J. Brown and DeVonta Smith each having two catches for 41 and 50 yards, respectively.
Houston should throw the ball at bit more than the Eagles did, and Collins will get the bulk of those targets.
Nico Collins Anytime TD (+105)
While Collins ranks seventh in the NFL with 1,001 receiving yards, he’s only tied for 14th with six touchdowns. He started the season hot with scores in two of his first three games and four of his first six, but had just one touchdown in a seven-game span prior to last week.
The wideout hauled in three of four targets for 85 yards and two touchdowns last week against the Cardinals. I’ll back him at this plus-odds price to find the end zone again at home against the Raiders.
C.J. Stroud Longest Completion OVER 34.5 Yards (-120)
Whether it’s Collins or another target, C.J. Stroud has been able to air it out this season. He has a longest completion of at least 35 yards in two straight games, four of his last five, and eight of 11 games this season.
The Raiders allowed Jalen Hurts to go over his 33.5 line with a 44-yard completion last week, and also saw Shedeur Sanders and Dak Prescott reach their marks.
Stroud and the Texans should take it to the Raiders on Sunday afternoon.
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.
Unlock $200 in bonus bets — all without a promo code for DraftKings. Sign up and place a $5 bet. If you win, you will receive $200 in bonus bets instantly.