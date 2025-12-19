SI

Jaguars Extend Jakobi Meyers After Acquiring Him From Raiders

The wide receiver has thrived since his Nov. 4 trade.

Patrick Andres

Jakobi Meyers has three touchdowns to his name in six games with the Jaguars.
Wide receiver Jakobi Meyers has the Jaguars eyeing an AFC South title—and because of this, Jacksonville appears set to keep him around for the foreseeable future.

The Jaguars are signing Meyers to a three-year, $60 million extension with $40 million guaranteed that locks up his services through the 2028 season, according to a Thursday evening report from Adam Schefter of ESPN.

Meyers, 29, began the 2025 season with the Raiders. Las Vegas traded him to Jacksonville on Nov. 4, and since then he's thrived with 27 catches for 355 yards and three touchdowns in six games. The N.C. State product has shown himself nothing if not consistent, registering between 700 and 1,100 receiving yards in each of his last six seasons.

The Jaguars—a major surprise in a year teeming with them—are currently 10-4. That record represents the team's first 10-win season since 2017, when they nearly won their first AFC title.

With Meyers reportedly extended, Jacksonville is scheduled to deploy him Sunday against the Broncos in a game with significant AFC seeding implications.

PATRICK ANDRES

Patrick Andres is a staff writer on the Breaking and Trending News team at Sports Illustrated. He joined SI in December 2022, having worked for The Blade, Athlon Sports, Fear the Sword and Diamond Digest. Andres has covered everything from zero-attendance Big Ten basketball to a seven-overtime college football game. He is a graduate of Northwestern University's Medill School of Journalism with a double major in history .

