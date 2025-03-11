Former Auburn Wide Receiver Gets Big Contract to Stay with Giants
The former Auburn Tigers’ receiver Darius Slayton has re-signed with the New York Giants. Slayton agreed to a three-year deal worth $36 million. The wideout has spent his entire six-year career with the New York Giants. Slayton could be categorized as the No. 2 receiver behind second-year receiver Malik Nabers.
The interesting detail about Slayton’s deal is that it is more than what the Giants offered former Giants’ running back Saquon Barkley (three years, $33 million). Until now, Slayton had earned just under $16 million in his six seasons with the Giants
Now his production just needs to live up to the pay raise.
During his time at the Plains (2016 to 2018), Slayton played in 38 games, making 79 receptions for 1,605 yards and 11 touchdowns. He was drafted in the fifth round, 171st overall by the Giants.
He played along side Bo Nix at quarterback, who was far from the first-round pick he became at Oregon. However, it is clear that Slayton became one of those Day Three successes we often hear about at the draft as he is now on his third contract with the Giants.
So far in his career, he has played in 92 games, making 259 catches for 3,897 yards and 21 touchdowns.
With Slayton locked down, the Giants can now focus on getting him and Nabers a quarterback. The only quarterback that is on the Giants roster is Tommy DeVito who re-signed just a few days ago. Former Giants quarterback Daniel Jones signed with the Indianapolis Colts where he could compete with Anthony Richardson for the starting job there.
Former Packers/Jets quarterback Aaron Rodgers could be an option. The Pittsburgh Steelers traded away Justin Fields to the New York Jets, signaling their intentions to keep Russell Wilson. That could increase the likelihood.