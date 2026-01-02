Former Auburn WR Cam Coleman Lining Up Visit with SEC Program

AUBURN, Ala.- Auburn Tigers transfer wide receiver Cam Coleman is working to set up a visit to the Texas Longhorns, which was first reported by On3’s Pete Nakos.

Coleman, a wide receiver from Phenix City, Ala., entered his name into the transfer portal on December 29th, days before the transfer portal window was set to open. Coleman was one of the most productive players on Auburn’s offense the last two seasons.

In those two seasons, he totaled 1,306 yards and 13 touchdowns. Coleman immediately became the No. 1 overall player in the transfer portal in On3’s ranking, and ESPN ranked him as the second best player in the transfer portal.

Coming out of high school, Coleman was the No.5 overall recruit in the class of 2024 and was the second-highest rated prospect in Auburn history, only behind linebacker Byron Cowart in the 2015 recruiting class.

For Coleman himself, the potential move to Austin would be beneficial to him in many ways. Firstly, he has an established starting quarterback in Arch Manning. At Auburn, Coleman was on the unfortunate end of bad quarterback play.

Auburn cycled through Payton Thorne, Hank Brown, Jackson Arnold, Deuce Knight and Ashton Daniels, as they all threw passes to Coleman in his two years at Auburn. There was never really a consistent QB1 for Coleman to catch passes from, which was probably one of his main reasons for transferring, outside of NIL.

He could also get a true offensive-minded coach in Steve Sarkisian. Former Auburn head coach Hugh Freeze was initially thought to be an offensive minded coach, but his offenses at Auburn struggled immensely to ever get anything going at a consistent level.

Texas has also reached the College Football Playoff Semifinal in two of the past three seasons, something that Auburn has not even come close to since 2017, when they had a chance to make the CFP, but fell short after a loss in the SEC Championship game to the Georgia Bulldogs.

There are plenty of reasons why Texas could be a good fit for Coleman, outside of just NIL funds. He could be granted stability and a good chance to have a good postseason run, should he join the Longhorns.

Despite Coleman departing the Plains, Auburn still has plenty of chances to bring in other players from the transfer portal, but it is hard to ignore the talent that is being lost on the offensive side of the ball.

