Former Auburn WR Commits to SEC Rival

Auburn Tigers wide receiver Eric Singleton Jr announced earlier this week that he would be entering the transfer portal after initially declaring for the 2026 NFL Draft on New Year’s Day. Today Singleton committed to the Florida Gators, adding his name to the list of former Tigers joining one of Auburn’s SEC rivals.

Singleton had a solid year with the Tigers in 2025, catching 58 passes for 534 yards and 3 touchdowns. However, he didn’t quite live up to his lofty portal rankings, at least on the stat sheet. He entered 2025 as the highest-rated portal acquisition for Auburn, ranking as the No. 1 wide receiver and No. 5 overall player in the portal via 247Sports. On3’s Rivals was equally high on the former Yellow Jacket, ranking him the No. 1 receiver and No. 4 overall player.

As a result of the down numbers, Singleton is rated slightly lower in the portal this season, ranking as the No. 28 player and No. 8 receiver according to 247Sports. On3’s Rivals is slightly lower on him in the portal overall, ranking him just No. 36. However, they have him lifted up to the No. 7 wideout.

However, the box score didn’t tell the full story for his 2025 campaign. Singleton’s lack of production was often due to quarterbacks who seemed unable to get him the football on the vast majority of Auburn’s drives, struggling to utilize his potential as a speed threat.

The main draw for Singleton to the Gators is reuniting with his former offensive coordinator, Buster Faulkner, who was hired by Florida as part of Jon Sumrall’s new staff. Additionally, Singleton will join one of the nation’s best receiver rooms in Gainesville.

Florida has already taken two other receivers in the portal, fellow former Yellow Jacket Bailey Stockton and Wake Forest’s Micah Mays Jr. Despite that, Singleton would be the top portal addition among that trio and would be expected to start alongside the outstanding rising sophomore duo of Dallas Wilson and Vernell Brown III for the Gators.

The loss of Singleton is a harsh blow for the Auburn fan base, who could take solace in the fact that at least he was pursuing opportunities at the NFL level rather than leaving Auburn for another school. Tiger fans have already watched most of its receivers leave the program following the 2025 season, including three of the “Freeze Four” in superstar sophomore Cam Coleman, Malcolm Simmons, and Perry Thompson.

Singleton joins an ever-growing group of 2025 Auburn players who have moved to conference rivals. In the last week, Auburn has seen Jay Crawford depart for Ole Miss, Malik Blocton go to LSU, Amaris Williams head to Georgia, and Kayin Lee commit to Tennessee. Additionally, star freshman quarterback Deuce Knight is currently predicted to head to Ole Miss and, most painful of all, Cam Coleman took a visit to Alabama this weekend.

