Former Auburn WR Malcolm Simmons Finds New Home

AUBURN, Ala.- Former Auburn Tigers wide receiver Malcolm Simmons found his new home in Texas, as he committed to the Texas Tech Red Raiders on Monday.

Simmons, a 6-foot wide receiver from Montgomery, Alabama, spent two seasons on the Plains, where he tallied a total of 65 receptions, 908 yards, and five touchdowns. He has two years of eligibility remaining.

BREAKING: Auburn transfer WR Malcolm Simmons has Committed to Texas Tech, his agent tells @On3Sports



Simmons, the No. 10 WR in the On3 Portal Rankings, will have 2 years of eligibility left



He’s repped by @SetVisionMgmt https://t.co/RlUbB6EMhS pic.twitter.com/GIK9ieEQZV — Hayes Fawcett (@Hayesfawcett3) January 12, 2026

Auburn took a huge hit in the wide receiver room during the transfer portal period with the hiring of Alex Goelsh. Cam Coleman (Texas), Eric Singleton Jr. (Florida), Horatio Fields (Missouri), Perry Thompson (Minnesota), and now Simmons have all found new homes, with Cam’Ron King now being the lone former Auburn wideout still in the transfer portal.

Coleman also found his new home in the state of Texas, as he will be joining Arch Manning and the Longhorns for the 2026 season. Thompson was the first outgoing wide receiver to announce his commitment when he committed to Minnesota. Fields also found his new home with the Missouri Tigers. Singleton initially was going to enter the 2026 NFL Draft, but instead decided to enter the transfer portal and committed to the Florida Gators.

Simmons will be joining the No.2 overall quarterback in the transfer portal in Brendan Sorsby, who was previously with the Cincinnati Bearcats.

During Simmons’s time at Auburn, he was plagued with bad quarterback play and poor offensive play-calling. Texas Tech provides Simmons with a sense of stability. Last season, the Red Raiders had a top-10 offense in total yardage, averaging 461.4 yards per game, while also scoring 39.4 points per game.

The Red Raider offense was pass heavy, but also had a really solid run game. Simmons had few opportunities to display his talent on the field at Auburn, and now he is heading to a high-powered offense to potentially revive his career.

The Auburn offensive staff was also essentially gutted when Golesh was brought in. Derrick Nix, former Auburn offensive coordinator, found his new home in Tuscaloosa with the Crimson Tide and former Auburn wide receivers coach Marcus Davis landed in Gainesville with the Florida Gators.

To replace all of the losses to the transfer portal, Auburn has brought in USF transfers KeShaun Singleton, Chas Nimrod, Jeremiah Kroger, Kory Pettigrew, and Christian Neptune to the Plains. Not only was the wide receiver room revamped, but the quarterback room was significantly boosted with former USF quarterback Byrum Brown landing in Auburn.

