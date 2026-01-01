The Auburn Tigers are retaining a key piece of its defense.

It’s been a rough first few weeks for new Auburn Tigers head coach Alex Golesh, who’s seen over 25 players announce intent to depart his program in the transfer portal. Despite what appears to be a mass exodus on the Plains, a key defensive piece has announced that he’ll be sticking with Golesh in 2026.

Linebacker Demarcus Riddick announced on Thursday that he’d be “locking it in” with the Tigers and would not be entering the transfer portal.

Demarcus Riddick is returning to Auburn. pic.twitter.com/gtoilIUpiV — Taylor Korn (@TaylorKorn_) January 1, 2026

Riddick, a member of the 2024 SEC All-Freshmen team, saw a bit of a down year in his sophomore campaign, as he struggled with injury throughout the year. He missed the final two games of the season with an injury, finishing the season with 13 total tackles and eight solo tackles, a far cry from his 27-tackle freshman season.

The former four-star will be back to full health for the start of next season and will look to be a significant part of an Auburn defense that’s seen several players announce intent to transfer.

Back in high school, Riddick was described quite favorably by Cooper Petagna, a 247 Sports recruiting analyst, and was a massive pickup for the Tigers back in 2024.

“[Riddick] possesses a unique defensive skill set at the linebacker position with legitimate three-down value,” Petagna said. “Although he checks the boxes athletically, Riddick’s combination of position versatility and football instincts make him one of the best pure linebacker prospects in the country.”

Riddick, who’ll be a junior in his next season with the Tigers, will have the opportunity to mentor a couple of great prospects, as the Tigers’ No. 1 and No. 3 prospects in their 2026 recruiting class are linebackers.

Riddick is the second major defensive piece to announce intent to stay on the Plains, joining All-SEC first teamer Xavier Atkins.

This announcement comes as the first major Auburn news of 2026 and a positive start for the Auburn faithful who’ve been significantly concerned about the Tigers’ roster retention.

