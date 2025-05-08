Former Tiger Lambert-Smith Looking to Carve Role as Rookie
One of three Auburn Tigers that was selected in the 2025 NFL Draft, wide receiver KeAndre Lambert-Smith is fighting to become a consistent face in the Los Angeles Chargers receiver rotation after being taken in the Fifth Round.
The Chargers are very much in need of a second star receiver for starting quarterback Justin Herbert. The Chargers only really have Ladd McConkey for Herbert at this current moment in time. If Lambert-Smith can provide another valuable option for Herbert, that would be crucial for the Chargers, especially after former First Round pick Quentin Johnston seems to have been a miss after being subpar in his first two seasons.
When Lambert-Smith first spoke with Chargers’ head coach Jim Harbaugh, the short conversation the coach had with his new wide receiver made him impressed.
“Wait until you get a load of our quarterback,” Harbaugh said.
“Yes, sir, I know what he’s about,” Lambert-Smith said. “He’s about to see what I’m about.”
The confidence was something that pleased Harbaugh. In his final season with the Tigers, Lambert-Smith led the Tigers in receptions (50), receiving yards (981) and co-led in receiving touchdowns (8).
“I still don’t feel like I reached my peak or got close to my full potential,” Lambert-Smith said during an appearance on “757 Saturday Sports Talk” on CoVA Sports on Saturday. “So teaming up with an elite quarterback like Justin Herbert is only going to allow me to become my best. So that’s why I said, ‘Man, he’s going to see what I’m about.’ I’m going to go there, gain his trust, gain the trust of the team, my teammates, the coaches and the entire organization.”
Lambert-Smith’s process of gaining the team’s trust will begin on May 10 as the franchise starts rookie minicamp, which will conclude on May 12.