Texans vs. Chargers Prediction, Odds, Spread, Injuries, Trends for NFL Week 17
The Houston Texans and Los Angeles Chargers both continued their winning streaks on Sunday afternoon.
The Texans squeaked out a 23-21 home win over the Raiders as -14 favorites for their seventh straight victory, while the Chargers connected four wins together with a 34-17 decision in Dallas.
Both teams are battling for playoff position in the AFC, with each of their respective divisions still up for grabs.
Which team will see their winning streak come to an end on Saturday?
Here’s a breakdown of the odds, a player to watch, betting trends and my prediction for this matchup in Week 17.
Texans vs. Chargers Odds, Spread and Total
Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook
Spread
- Texans +1.5 (-115)
- Chargers -1.5 (-105)
Moneyline
- Texans: -105
- Chargers: -115
Total
- 39.5 (Over -118/Under -102)
Texans vs. Chargers How to Watch
- Date: Saturday, December 27
- Time: 4:30 p.m. ET
- Venue: SoFi Stadium
- How to Watch (TV): NFL Network
- Texans record: 10-5
- Chargers record: 11-4
Texans vs. Chargers Betting Trends
- The Texans are 8-7 against the spread this season.
- The Chargers are 8-6-1 against the spread this season.
- The UNDER is 9-5-1 in the Texans' games this season.
- The UNDER is 8-6-1 in the Chargers' games this season.
- The Texans are 3-4 against the spread on the road this season.
- The Chargers are 5-2-1 against the spread at home this season.
Texans vs. Chargers Injury Reports
Texans Injury Report
- Jake Hansen – questionable
- Azeez Al-Shaair – questionable
- Woody Marks – questionable
- Ameer Speed – questionable
- Graham Mertz – questionable
- Jarrett Kingston – questionable
- Soloman Byrd – questionable
- Braxton Berrios – questionable
- Darrell Taylor – questionable
- Justin Watson – questionable
Chargers Injury Report
- Benjamin St-Juste – questionable
- Kimani Vidal – questionable
- Donte Jackson – questionable
- Jamaree Salyer – questionable
- Trey Pipkins III – questionable
- Bud Dupree – questionable
- Tyler Conklin – questionable
- Derius Davis – questionable
- Branson Taylor – questionable
- Nikko Reed – questionable
- RJ Mickens – questionable
Texans vs. Chargers Key Player to Watch
Justin Herbert, Quarterback, Los Angeles Chargers
Justin Herbert put up one of his best games in a while on Sunday against the Cowboys. Yes, Dallas’ defense is one of the worst in the league, but Herbert’s numbers were still impressive.
He threw for 300 yards – his first time hitting the 300-yard mark since October – and two touchdown on 23 of 29 passing. Perhaps most importantly, he did not turn the ball over, and even ran for a touchdown. Herbert now ranks 12th in the NFL with just shy of 3,500 passing yards, and he’s tied for seventh with 25 passing touchdowns.
Herbert and the Chargers will face a tough test this week against the Texans, though, as Houston allows the fewest yards per game this season. We’ll see how Herbert fares against the Texans.
Texans vs. Chargers Prediction and Pick
The Chargers are finally back at home after road games in Kansas City and Dallas. Los Angeles had a few bad home losses to the Commanders and Colts earlier this season, but it has charged forward over the last two months.
The Bolts have won three straight home games, most recently over the Eagles in overtime, and six of their last seven overall.
Meanwhile, the Texans barely escaped with a victory against the Raiders, and they’ve gone just 4-3 on the road as opposed to 6-2 at home.
I’ll back the Chargers at home on a shortened week on Saturday in Los Angeles.
Pick: Chargers -1.5 (-105)
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.
Register with DraftKings today and get $200 in bonus bets instantly if you win your first bet. Claim this DraftKings Sportsbook promo code offer by making a $5 deposit, applying your bonus token, and winning your first $5 wager.