Best NFL Prop Bets Today for Week 16 (Justin Herbert Will Torch Cowboys' Defense)

It's time to strap in and get ready for today's loaded slate of NFL games.
If you want to get in on the player prop market for today's action, you're in the right place. In this article, I'm going to give you three of my favorite prop bets, including Justin Herbert to go over his passing yards total against the Cowboys. Let's dive into them.
Chuba Hubbard Anytime Touchdown (+200)
While Rico Dowdle has taken over as the primary running back for the Panthers, Chuba Hubbard has still been getting plenty of touches, including in the passing game. He has played 40%+ of offensive snaps in the Panthers' last two games, which includes a receiving touchdown against the Rams. That could play a big role against the Buccaneers on Sunday as Tampa Bay has allowed the most receiving yards and the fifth-most receiving touchdowns to opposing running backs. I expect Hubbard to play a significant role in the Panthers' offensive game plan, making him a great bet to score at 2-1.
Justin Herbert OVER 247.5 Passing Yards (-114)
It’s time for Justin Herbert to have a breakout performance. The Cowboys have allowed the most passing yards per game this season at 254.8 and are 29th in opponent dropback EPA. Teams have torched the Cowboys’ secondary, and now it’s Herbert’s turn. He hasn’t thrown for many yards over the past handful of weeks, but now’s the time to buy low on his passing yards number and bank on him having a big performance.
Kirk Cousins OVER 1.5 Passing Touchdowns (+110)
Kirk Cousins found his stride last week, throwing for 373 yards and three touchdowns against the Buccaneers. He has now thrown for 2+ touchdowns in two of his previous four games, and he should be helped further with Drake London expected to return to the lineup on Sunday. The Cardinals' secondary ranks 31st in the NFL in opponent dropback success rate since Week 8.
