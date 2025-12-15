Auburn to Lose Pair of OL to NCAA Transfer Portal

The Alex Golesh era is just over a week old on the Plains, and the Auburn Tigers are seeing multiple players from last season's squad reported to have plans to exit the program.

Sunday, two offensive linemen in DeAndre Carter and Favour Edwin each were reported to have plans to enter the NCAA Transfer Portal. They are the first two offensive linemen to transfer under new head coach Alex Golesh.

Carter and Edwin are also the ninth and 10th players to announce their intents to transfer in 2026, joining the likes of quarterback Jackson Arnold, corner Raion Strader, wide receiver Malcolm Simmons and defensive lineman Antonio Coleman.

Auburn offensive lineman DeAndre Carter intends to enter the transfer portal, sources tell @CBSSports.



The 6-4, 345-pound California native was a Class of 2024 four-star recruit and a high school All-American. Played in every game this year at Auburn as a redshirt freshman. pic.twitter.com/p5bMQUYTG9 — Matt Zenitz (@mzenitz) December 14, 2025

The NCAA Transfer Portal opens on Jan. 2 and closes on Jan. 16. After recent NCAA portal rule changes, this is the lone portal window after the spring window was eliminated.

Carter, a redshirt freshman in 2025, played in every game for the Tigers and will be a significant loss in Golesh’s trenches. He graduated from Mater Dei, one of the top high school football programs in the country, as a four-star.

“For as big as he is, he moves well and shows good lateral mobility,” said Greg Biggins, a national recruiting analyst for 247Sports. “He rarely is beaten off the edge by speed rushers and is a mauler in the run game.”

Carter will have two years of eligibility left.

Edwin, who’s originally from Nigeria, did not see any action across his two seasons in an Auburn uniform and was a three-star coming out of Eagle’s Landing Christian Academy in McDonough, GA.

Edwin will have three years of eligibility left after redshirting in 2024.

BREAKING: Auburn OT Favour Edwin plans to enter the @TransferPortal, he tells @On3Sports⁰⁰The 6’6 320 OT will have 3 years of eligibility left⁰⁰https://t.co/RlUbB6Fk7q pic.twitter.com/jlfScxjpoV — Hayes Fawcett (@Hayesfawcett3) December 14, 2025

Auburn struggled in the trenches early in the season, as Arnold was sacked more than any other quarterback at that time, but seemed to find its footing after the Arkansas game, when Ashton Daniels and Deuce Knight took over at quarterback.

Though the two's presences will surely be missed, the Tigers have four recent signees that will jockey for their spots in the coming years, including Wilson Zierer, who’s rated as a four-star by 247Sports.

