Freeze Updates Injury Statuses of Two Auburn Tigers RBs
AUBURN, Ala.- Auburn Tigers head coach Hugh Freeze announced Monday that running back Damari Alston will be a game-time decision for Saturday's game against South Alabama and that running back Durell Robinson will be out for ‘a period of time’ after sustaining a freak injury during the Ball State game.
Alston did not play against Ball State due to a shoulder injury.
“It will probably be a game-time decision. I know he’s going to try," Freeze said. "He went through walk-throughs this morning. But, you know, until you put the pads on and take a hit or something, I'm not exactly sure how he feels. So it'll be a game-time decision.”
Meanwhile, Robinson, Freeze believes, will miss a significant amount of time after a freak injury that required a trip to the hospital.
“He didn't even know it was hurt after the game and Sunday morning is when he had a collection of blood like I've never seen in all my years coaching," Freeze said. "On his thigh, they kind of rushed him to Birmingham, to open that up and get the blood off of his leg, and they had to do a pretty good incision on it. So he’s going to be out for a little while.”
Freeze did not give a specific timeline for Robinson's recovery or possible return.
Although the Auburn backfield is a bit beat up, Freeze is confident in the guys that can play. Jeremiah Cobb, who rushed for a career-high 121 yards while making his second career start last week, is expected to be the feature back on Saturday.
“Honestly (Jeremiah Cobb) has good open field speed, which he showed the other night and is excited that he got his first 100-yard rushing game, and he’ll have to carry the bulk on Saturday for sure," Freeze said. "We’ll figure out how tomorrow is, and get Omar (Mabson II) ready to go also, and maybe Alvin (Henderson). But excited for Jeremiah, I think you all know I've said leading up to the season, I really thought he (Cobb) was heading for a breakout season, and it appears to be on track for that.”
Kickoff on Saturday between No. 24 Auburn and South Alabama is at 11:45 p.m. CT with television coverage on SEC Network.