Jeremiah Cobb's Career Day Leads Auburn to Blowout Win Over Ball State
AUBURN, Ala. -- After rushing for over 300 yards last week in the season opener, the Auburn Tigers continued to dominate on the ground in their 43-2 win over Ball State on Saturday night.
Although six different Tigers recorded carries for 224 total rushing yards, one shined in particular, lifting Auburn to a 2-0 start to the 2025 season.
With starting running back Damari Alston ruled out earlier in the week due to a shoulder injury suffered against Baylor, junior Jeremiah Cobb made his second career start for the Tigers, and his first since 2023.
Cobb ensured Alston’s absence wasn’t a factor, posting a career-high 121 yards and career-high two touchdowns on 11 carries, while tallying an impressive 11 yards per rush against the Cardinals.
“That’s a pretty dang good night,” head coach Hugh Freeze said on Cobb’s performance. “With Damari being out, good to see him step in there, and obviously, we got him out pretty quick in the second half.”
The junior broke a 46-yard touchdown run in the first quarter to put Auburn on the board, marking his second touchdown of the season and the fourth of his career. The 46-yard “house call” stands as Cobb’s longest career rush.
Cobb also added a 45-yard rushing touchdown in the third quarter to extend the Tigers’ lead to 28-0, achieving his first two-touchdown game of his career.
Although he may have caught the eye of many fans Saturday night, Freeze may not have exactly been surprised, as he has expressed his faith in Cobb numerous times over the offseason.
“I’ve said several times this summer that I really thought he’d be one that had a breakout year, and I still believe that, and tonight he took a step toward that,” Freeze said. “I think he’s a very talented back, pass (protection) – he’s working and getting better at it. It depends on who he’s matched up with.”
“You wish he were a little heavier for some of the pass (protections) in this league, but the few times he did it tonight, he did really well,” Freeze added. “We could’ve probably given him five or six more carries, and he would’ve had a huge night.”
Just two games into the season, Cobb has already totaled more rushing yards than his freshman and sophomore campaigns, respectively, as a whole. He recorded 172 yards in 2023 and 142 yards in 2024 throughout the entire season, but the junior has surpassed those marks with 195 rushing yards.
Additionally, Cobb’s three touchdowns thus far are more than he tallied in the past two years combined. He found the endzone twice as a freshman and zero times last season, but already boasts three touchdowns in 2025.
As fans saw at Baylor, Cobb and Alston could possibly be one of the better running back duos in the country. And if Alston comes back fully healthy, Jackson Arnold consistently utilizes his legs, and Cobb continues to make his presence known in what Freeze believes may be his “breakout year,” Auburn could have an extremely dangerous rushing attack to complement its elite wide receiver corps and potential star at quarterback.