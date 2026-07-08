Freshman Auburn Linebacker Will Put League on Notice, Says National Media

It is no secret that the Auburn Tigers boast some of the best linebacker depth in the country– after all, Xavier Atkins is a popular pick for the Butkus Award this season, while former All-SEC Freshman Demarcus Riddick, Bryce Deas and more are all expected to dominate this year.

However, the Tigers are not content just having a few of the best starters in the country; rather, they are building a pipeline of top-level linebacker talent, and CBS Sports believes one Tiger freshman could put the league on notice in 2026: Jaquez Wilkes.

“The Tigers have the experience to ease Wilkes into the lineup, but his talent could shorten the process,” CBS Sports’ Brad Crawford wrote. “The rangy freshman possesses the sideline-to-sideline speed and instincts that are musts for first-year contributors in this league. Coaches have been impressed with his maturity and ability to process the game, traits that often determine whether young pass rush-linebacker hybrids see the field early.”

Wilkes, a former four-star prospect in the class of 2026, was the Tigers’ best-ranked recruit in the 2026 cycle, choosing the Tigers over programs like Texas A&M, Alabama, Arkansas and Florida. Final 2026 class rankings have him ranked as the fifth-best linebacker in the 2026 class as well as the sixth-best player from his home state of Alabama.

Despite his youth, Wilkes could easily find some early playing time with the Tigers, who succeeded on defense at a high level last year due to their high-level rotation. The program also has not made a habit of waiting to use highly-ranked linebackers, as the aforementioned Riddick was set to only be a special teams player in his freshman year before impressing the Tigers’ staff enough to earn a starting role by midseason.

Crawford believes Wilkes’ path could look quite similar.

“Wilkes also has the versatility to help on special teams while earning defensive snaps,” he said. “By the second half of the season, he could be one of Auburn's most dependable young defenders.”

Even if Wilkes is to wait before earning playing time, even up until next season, he will have a top-three linebacker core in the country to learn from and develop under, which bodes incredibly well for his growth as a player.

Wilkes may have a chance to prove himself to the Tigers early in the season against Southern Mississippi, a week two matchup that should serve as a tune-up for the Tigers ahead of conference play. If he can make an impact early, Wilkes could very well earn some playing time against opponents like Florida, Vanderbilt, and Tennessee.

There are certainly worse problems to have than having too many top-level linebackers to play them all, but if Auburn defensive coordinator DJ Durkin plays his cards right, the Tigers could have a nigh unstoppable force patrolling the middle of the field.

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