Freshman QB Could Make Debut for Auburn, per HC Hugh Freeze
AUBURN, Ala.- With the Auburn Tigers currently being heavily favored against the Ball State Cardinals, it is expected that some unfamiliar faces could see the field this weekend for the Tigers. One of the biggest question marks goes to the quarterback position behind starter Jackson Arnold.
Should the Tigers take care of business on Saturday, which quarterback would be the first to replace Jackson Arnold, Deuce Knight or Ashton Daniels?
After Thursday morning's practice, head coach Hugh Freeze addressed this by saying Knight, a true freshman, will be the first quarterback after Arnold to take snaps behind center.
“First, let’s win this game, and whatever that takes,” Freeze said. “And should we need another quarterback to go in, Deuce will go in.”
Knight, a four-star signee from the 2025 recruiting class, threw for over 5,700 yards with 51 touchdowns through the air while adding over 1,300 yards and another 34 touchdowns rushing across his four seasons at Lucedale (Ms.) George County High School.
The move to bring Knight off the bench first is likely because Daniels already has a lot of game experience, while Knight remains a raw freshman. Not to mention, Daniels still has a redshirt year at his disposal if he stays under the four-game maximum for this season.
Freeze also discussed that option.
“Ashton is an incredible player, we need him,” Freeze said. “At the same time, let's just be honest, and I’ve had a discussion with him, he has another year if he doesn't use it (his redshirt) this year. All that is in my mind. I’d love to have that guy for two years. You’ve got to try to balance all of that, but also do what's best for your football team to win the game.”
In three seasons at Stanford, Daniels threw for nearly 4,000 yards with 21 touchdowns against 20 interceptions. He added over 1,100 yards and nine touchdowns on the ground during his time with the Cardinal.
Kickoff in Auburn’s home opener against Ball State is set for 6:30 p.m. CT on ESPNU.