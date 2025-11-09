'He brought life': Keldric Faulk on How D.J. Durkin Ingited Auburn Locker Room
The Auburn Tigers dropped yet another close game against a ranked team on Saturday night at Vanderbilt, and even though the result was ultimately the same, the team looked different.
They came up short, losing 45-38 in overtime to the Commodores, but the Tigers exhibited a greater level of competitiveness and preparedness. It was evident that there was some sort of shift in the locker room and within Auburn’s culture that changed from last weekend, and that spark is now-interim head coach D.J. Durkin.
Junior defensive end and team captain Keldric Faulk was asked about what Durkin brought to the Tigers throughout the week, and his response should be encouraging for all Auburn fans seeking a culture shift within the program.
“Man, he brought life. He brought life to the table,” Faulk said after the game. “The way the season has been going, it’s so weird to where a lot of guys came from high school where they were just winning. Losing is not a part of their nature, and it’s not a part of Durk’s nature either.”
“So he came in there and gave us the fire for us to keep that energy flowing and just transfer that energy to everybody else on that team,” Faulk added.
The energy that radiated at FirstBank Stadium was also present on the offensive side of the football, which is the first time it felt like the offense had “life” since the season opener at Baylor. Despite the loss, Auburn showed fight down the stretch, like when they drove 75 yards in six plays to tie the game at 38-38 with just over five minutes remaining in regulation.
Additionally, not only did the Tigers show an enhanced level of resilience, but the game plan from offensive coordinator Derrick Nix was spectacular. They amassed over 550 yards of offense, which stands as the most against a ranked opponent since 2016 vs. No. 17 Arkansas (632). It seemed organized, intentional, and well-communicated to the players, something fans did not see with Freeze at the helm, and it led to an offensive revival in Nashville.
Looking ahead, athletics director John Cohen said earlier last week that Durkin is a possible candidate for the full-time head coaching job. Of course, Auburn needs to win games down the stretch for Durkin to even be considered, but the players’ responses are hard to ignore, especially considering how intact the locker room remains after losing six of their last seven games.
“Like I said, he put life into this team. And you can tell, man, just by the way we played, the way we practiced, and the way we prepared, we prepare for Durkin. We prepare for Coach Durk. We play for Coach Durk. He brings everything and anything out of us.”
And whether Durkin is promoted to full-time head coach or not, Cohen needs to emphasize the importance of keeping him on staff under the new regime. Auburn’s defense is extremely talented and young, via Durkin’s ability to recruit, and he is the textbook definition of a “player’s coach.”
Durkin is one of the most essential factors when it comes to next year’s roster retention, and the Tigers need to ensure he’s on the Plains for many more years to come.