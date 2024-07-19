Home Cookin' Important to these Auburn Tigers
The schedule fates smiled upon Auburn football with their first-five games taking place at Jordan-Hare Stadium. Winning three or even four of them sets the Tigers up for a surprise season.
As a result, the importance of those first five games cannot go understated. In a conference where road games resemble gladiator trips to the Roman Colosseum, the Tigers cannot afford to not just stumble but struggle within their own friendly confines. While every player feeds on home crowd energy. These players can specifically harness the environment. These games will affect them for weeks, even years after the fact.
The highly-touted recruit from Phenix City will begin his college career less than an hour from home. In fact, the first five games of his collegiate experience close. Moreover, he will play in four winnable games that could see Auburn gain bowl eligibility before Thanksgiving. He's already proven his comfort level at home after being named A-Day Offensive MVP.
Coleman holds the weight of his talent, mixed with the astronomical expectation level. The Auburn faithful desire to see Coleman start off hot. Maybe they envision a few early deep balls to build that confidence. Granted, Coleman does not lack for self-confidence, Jordan-Hare isn't Central High and facing Division 1-level cornerbacks that endeavor to silence the crowd.
Just a sophomore, Faulk played all thirteen games in 2023. The team envisions Faulk as a pass rusher. Yet, he tallied just one sack. Furthermore, he did not play that well at home. With his frame and ceiling, Faulk needs not only extensive snaps at home but situations that play towards his strength. In passing situations, opposing quarterbacks cannot hear over the raucous crowd.
With that internal clock loudly blaring and no receiver open, he holds the ball. Without the ball leaving his hands, that quarterback places himself in peril. With eighty-eight thousand fans behind him, Faulk can win the one-on-one. Plus, he has a significant athletic and power advantage over the blockers in the first few games. If Faulk struggles, players like Indiana transfer Phillip Blidi will swoop in and vulture some of those snaps.
Big Season Starts at Home
Eighty-five years ago, the athletic facility on South Donohue Drive opened for the first time. That $1.45-million investment continues to pay dividends. In the ensuing seasons, Auburn enjoyed phenomenal success at home. Now, that same success lends itself to strong starts.
The first three-hundred minutes of the 2024 football season for Auburn are at home. For Cam Coleman and Keldric Faulk, the ability to gain momentum, build success and move the program in a positive direction commences in front of their fans.
Auburn’s 2024 Football Schedule
Sat. Aug. 31 Alabama A&M 6:30 p.m. CT
Sat. Sept. 7 California 2:30 p.m. CT
Sat. Sept. 14 New Mexico (HC) 6:30 p.m. CT
Sat. Sept. 21 Arkansas
Sat. Sept. 28 Oklahoma
Sat. Oct. 5at Georgia
Sat. Oct. 19 at Missouri
Sat. Oct. 26 at Kentucky
Sat. Nov. 2 Vanderbilt
Sat. Nov. 16 Louisiana Monroe
Sat. Nov. 23 Texas A&M
Sat. Nov. 30 at Alabama