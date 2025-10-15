How Auburn QB Jackson Arnold Feels About Hugh Freeze's 'We're Close' Message
AUBURN, Ala. -- The Auburn Tigers (3-3) have been in three consecutive close matchup games against the Oklahoma Sooners, Texas A&M Aggies, and the Georgia Bulldogs. However, they have not been able to climb the mountain of being “close” to winning the big games.
Two losses have been by one possession, with a 24-17 loss to the Sooners, a 16-10 loss to Texas A&M, while last week's loss to Georgia was a 10-point loss that was much closer than the score indicated. Auburn was one yard away from going up 17-0 in the first half before a controversial fumble that led to a Georgia field goal.
Head coach Hugh Freeze has been repeatedly saying “We’re so close” for weeks, but the results have not changed. Auburn quarterback Jackson Arnold is buying into the “We’re so close” mentality, but wants to do his best to get his team over the hump.
“I hate saying that. Obviously I don’t want us to be close, I want us to win these games,” Arnold said. “Realistically we are close, we’re a fumble on the one-yard line from being up 17-3 against Georgia at half. It’s little things like that, that's killing us and shooting us in the foot. I really do think we are close, it's really just getting over that hump now.”
In one-score games against ranked opponents in his career at Auburn, Hugh Freeze is 1-11 against ranked opponents, with the lone win coming against the Texas A&M Aggies last season in a 4OT thriller. Auburn fans rushed the field celebrating, thinking the team had finally gotten over the hump and the sun will be shining on Auburn football again.
Unfortunately, that is still not the case.
What will it take for Auburn to finally get over the mountain that it seemingly cannot cross? Before, it was that the roster was not the way Hugh Freeze wanted it to be. Now, he has a roster that can obviously compete with top teams in the country, yet Auburn is still unable to finish games out on top as the victors.
Whether that “something” is coaching, players or whatever it may be, Auburn needs to start winning more football games, or Freeze’s tenure at Auburn could be cut shorter than what he intended it to be.
The Tigers, losers of their last four SEC games dating back to last season, will look to upset No. 16 Missouri at home on Saturday with kickoff set for 6:45 p.m.