How Auburn Stops Oklahoma Freshman QB Michael Hawkins Jr.
Oklahoma Sooners head coach Brent Venables benched sophomore starting quarterback Jackson Arnold, in favor of true freshman Michael Hawkins, Jr. With that move, the Sooners threw a wrench in the Auburn game plan. Initially, the Tigers sought to stop Jackson Arnold. Now, they must handle a freshman with limited available film and an abundance of energy.
Hawkins approaches the field like a kid on the last day of school before summer vacation. That ebullient tact energizes his team, and they should respond accordingly. Auburn needs to handle the freshman, in order to win this game.
How should the Tigers combat the new Oklahoma quarterback?
Who is Michael Hawkins?
Originally a 2024 No. 3 ranked dual-threat quarterback in the country by Rivals, the McKinney, Texas native enrolled in January of this year. Through a strong spring, he managed to secure the backup job. Standing 6'1, Hawkins weighs a tick under 200 hundred pounds. He packs a decent amount of musculature on his frame. As a result, he can absorb a hit. Now, that doesn't mean that he should run towards contact, just that he won't fold up after a single shot.
Tools/Skills
Hawkins, early on, unlike Arnold, brings a decisiveness to the table. In an eyeblink, you see snap, drop back, throw, quickly. With him, little to no hesitation exists. Now, you can contribute that to a couple of factors. First, to ease him into the fold, the Sooners use shorter throws and easier reads to establish a rhythm that allows for success without taxing the processing aspect.
Now, that could work into Auburn’s favor. Next, the Sooners want to play with pace with Hawkins who possesses not only elusiveness but the skill of breaking contain for positive-yardage downfield. Paired with the Oklahoma approach, the freshman does possess very good zip on the ball without a tremendously labored windup that throws timing off, allowing defenders a moment to recover.
Meanwhile, what separates Hawkins from Arnold is pure athleticism. While Arnold runs well, Hawkins, in the open field, can take the ball the distance. The linebackers and defensive backs cannot get lazy with their breakdown or technique.
What OU Coaches Say
On Tuesday, Oklahoma University Head Coach Brent Venables explained his decision.
“Maybe this will give us a better chance moving forward," said Venables. "[We] Believe in Mike. Made that announcement for lots of reasons. Certainly didn’t want a decision like that to hang over anyone’s head. We’ve gotta get better. Sometimes maybe change is good. What happened was we led to three turnovers and where, again, things that can’t happen — whether it’s field position where it absolutely can’t happen or maybe where things weren’t forced."
How to Stop Hawkins
While Arnold does boast a decent arm, Auburn must concern itself with the short and intermediate routes first. These will serve as Hawkins's main attack points. So, the Tigers have a choice, either play up and keep everything in front of them with ten to twelve yards or they can play tight and look to jump routes. Additionally, that depends on whether the pass rush gets home.
If Keldric Faulk can wreak havoc upfront, Auburn should jump the routes. At the same time, the Tigers need to establish contain. Hawkins can and will break the pocket if he sees nothing open. Crashing down and vacating outside leverage will hurt the defense. Michael Hawkins, Jr. presents issues for the Auburn Tigers, but nothing that disciplined, sound strategy cannot handle.