Oklahoma Throws Auburn a Curveball with Quarterback Change
Auburn Tigers head coach Hugh Freeze is mired in a real pickle at the quarterback position, and without any tangible answers immediately forthcoming - Freeze best not turn on his social media notifications either.
Freeze putting his foot right in it has become just about as frequent as seeing his pair of quarterbacks tossing the pigskin to the guys in different colored uniforms.
Therefore, the breaking news coming out of the Oklahoma Sooners camp regarding their own quarterback conundrum might cause him more consternation than joy at present.
As the Sooners pivot away from their own turnover-happy quarterback sophomore Jackson Arnold ahead of the weekend, the name of Michael Hawkins Jr. could just be another wild card to strike fear into coach Freeze.
Only yesterday, Freeze was confident enough in his belief that his due diligence would extend to facing either Oklahoma signal caller, however, best believe it when you see it.
"Oklahoma quarterbacks, two different deals," Freeze declared. "Like we have faced the last two weeks. (Jackson Arnold) runs around and makes plays with his feet as much as he does his arms, so it will be a challenge if that's who they go with. The other kid is a little more pocket-style, RPO guy runs a little bit too."
Hawkins made a relief appearance in the second half against Tennessee in a losing cause. But after going 11 for 18 for 132 yards and a touchdown, it clearly enticed Oklahoma head coach Brett Venables enough to give him the starting job this week.
“Mike will have his opportunity to run out there and be our guy and see where we're at and try to give us a kickstart,” Venables said earlier this week.
Perhaps it's the dual threat that the former 4-Star recruit that will worry Freeze and Co. the most, that's despite the Tigers boss making the judgment that Hawkins is more of a pocket and RPO kind of guy.
Surely alarm bells will be ringing already, after all, the Auburn defense has struggled mightily this season when quarterbacks have taken off running.
Truth is, a much more seasoned Tigers teams would be licking their chops at some fresh meat being put on the table, but confidence is particularly low down on the Plains right about now.
Following the lead of coach Venables over at Oklahoma might work. Freeze naming his own starting quarterback might settle down the cumulus chaos - alas not.
"It's going to be a battle this week," Freeze told the media. "Try to figure out who can master the plan against all these fronts that we're going to face at Oklahoma."
Just another week riding on the turbulent roller coaster ride that is the Auburn Tigers 2024 campaign thus far.
Suddenly the very shaky command of coach Freeze is becoming a very compelling car crash subplot to follow - are we not entertained yet?