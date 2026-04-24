How Auburn Tigers Can Replace Keldric Faulk After Titans Draft Selection

A former Auburn Tiger is already off the board after day one of the NFL Draft.

Former Auburn defensive end Keldric Faulk was selected in the first round at No. 31 overall by the Tennessee Titans on Thursday night in Pittsburgh, marking the first Tiger to hear his name called in the 2026 NFL Draft.

Faulk spent three seasons on the Plains before ultimately turning pro, and he was one of Auburn’s most valuable players on the defensive side of the football, even despite the Tigers posting a combined record of 16-21 across those three campaigns.

The Highland Home, Ala., native received four stars from multiple recruiting outlets out of high school, and he ranked as the No. 9 defensive lineman in the class of 2023, per 247Sports. Faulk was also listed as the No. 62 overall player and No. 7 prospect from the state of Alabama, according to the same metric.

Faulk was the highest-rated signee in former head coach Hugh Freeze’s first recruiting class at Auburn, and he certainly lived up to it.

Following a solid freshman season, recording 36 total tackles and one sack in 2023, Faulk emerged as a true first-round NFL Draft prospect as a sophomore, tallying 45 tackles, seven sacks, one pass deflection and one forced fumble. His impressive second-year performance propelled him into the top 10 of multiple mock drafts from various media outlets ahead of the 2026 season.

He was viewed as one of the best edge rushers in the nation heading into his junior campaign, but he didn’t exactly post the statistical results that some had expected, notching 29 tackles with just two sacks. The showing slightly impacted his draft stock, but nonetheless, Faulk was still projected to be a first-round pick come April 2026.

Now, as Faulk is set to suit up on Sundays, new head coach Alex Golesh and company are tasked with replacing not only Faulk, but also fellow edge rusher Keyron Crawford, who is expected to hear his name called in the second or third round this weekend.

Crawford was one of Auburn’s most impactful forces in the offensive backfield last season, ranking second on the team with five sacks — standout linebacker Xavier Atkins was the only other Tiger to compile more with seven. Amaris Williams is another young piece that departed through the transfer portal at the conclusion of the season.

So, who exactly can Auburn rely on to fill those absences in Golesh’s inaugural season?

The Tigers boast a solid mix of veteran pieces and young talents who could make an impact in 2026.

Auburn brought in Ole Miss transfer edge rusher Da’Shawn Womack, who holds three years of SEC experience under his belt. Womack spent two seasons at LSU before transferring to Ole Miss in 2025, during which he saw action in 35 total games.

Womack played in all 15 games for the Rebels last season en route to the College Football Playoff semifinals, totaling 27 tackles, 4.5 tackles for loss, two sacks, and a forced fumble. He is certainly someone who could elevate the room.

The Tigers also added Missouri transfer Nate Johnson, who has played in 35 games with 16 starts over the course of his three years at Missouri (2025) and Appalachian State (2023 to 2024).

Additionally, Auburn senior edge rusher Chris Murray was granted an extra year of eligibility by the NCAA a few weeks ago, meaning the former Sam Houston transfer will be available to contribute once again next season. Murray posted 3.5 sacks in his first season with the Tigers in 2025, ranking third behind Atkins and Crawford and ahead of Faulk’s pair.

In terms of younger pieces who could step up, sophomore Jared Smith is a name that is garnering a great amount of attention through spring practice. Smith’s retention was one of Auburn’s most crucial roster wins of the offseason because of his exciting upside, length and freak athleticism.

True freshman Jaquez Wilkes is a newcomer who also shows tremendous potential. Wilkes was rated as a four-star out of high school, and he was ranked the No. 6 player from the state of Alabama by 247Sports.

The Wadley, Ala. native earned 2025 Super All-State, 2025 1A Back of the Year, ASWA First-Team All-State honors in his final high school season and lifted his team to the 2024 AHSAA Class 1A State Championship as a junior. He played linebacker for Wadley (Ala.), but he appears to be moving back to the edge in college.

Some other names to watch are sophomore Joe Phillips and redshirt freshman J.J. Faulk — the younger brother of Keldric. The duo may not find significant playing time this season, but they definitely could develop into contributors for the future.

Overall, there are plenty of question marks tagged to this edge rusher room, but it’s also one of the most intriguing position battles on the roster.

It remains unknown how effective the group will be together, especially against nine SEC offensive lines this fall, but there is certainly optimism due to a healthy blend of experienced veterans and highly-touted young freshmen and sophomores who could make a difference early in their careers.

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