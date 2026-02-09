Patriots Lineman Seen Giving Passionate Sideline Speech After Dreadful Super Bowl Start

The Patriots struggled offensively through much of the first half of Super Bowl LX, so offensive lineman Morgan Moses stepped in.

New England’s veteran offensive lineman could be seen giving his offense an intense, passionate speech on the sideline after the team’s fourth punt of the first half.

Video is below:

Morgan Moses giving a speech on the sideline between series pic.twitter.com/N5CaGl4wnN — Ben Brown 🌻 (@BenBrownPL) February 9, 2026

The 34-year-old Moses joined the Patriots before the season and has started every game. He’s a respected veteran and clearly held the attention of his teammates.

Through the first four drives, New England had gained a total of 37 yards on 18 plays, and quarterback Drake Maye had been sacked three times and hit five times while facing constant pressure.

Luckily for the Patriots, the Seahawks haven’t been able to take advantage of their offensive ineptitude. As Moses gave his speech, Seattle only led 6–0 following two drives that resulted in field goals.

At the end of the first half, the Patriots had a total of 52 yards of offense and were averaging 2.2 yards per play. While Moses had been solid on his side of the line, rookie left tackle Will Campbell had been pushed around, putting tons of pressure on Maye. The second-year quarterback finished the half 6-of-11 for 48 yards, while losing 30 yards from three sacks.

Seattle leads 9-0 at the half.

It has been a defensive struggle early, and New England hasn’t found a way to move the football. That will have to change if the Patriots want to win their seventh Super Bowl title.

