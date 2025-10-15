How Keldric Faulk Impact Goes Beyond the Numbers
This season, Auburn Tigers defensive lineman Keldric Faulk has proven that impact doesn't need to correlate to numbers. The junior, just named to the Midseason Lombardi Award Watch List, leads the defense with sound play that doesn't always appear in a stat sheet. Yet, this week provides another stern test for him. Missouri heads to the Plains with a multi-dimensional offense.
Despite rather pedestrian numbers (13 tackles, three tackles for loss, and two sacks), Faulk flashes on game tape just about every single snap. First, as an edge rusher, his length and ability to control the blocker immediately stand out.
The defender uses reach to keep blockers off his chest, negating their ability to lock on and ride the block away from the play. Furthermore, Faulk's versatility pays dividends during the course of a game.
On first and second down, lining him up in either the B or C gap presents a headache for offensive tackles. From there, passing downs allow him to kick inside and occupy the three-technique, which looks like Faulk's most comfortable spot. Missouri will attempt to double him wherever he is.
Hardy Problem
Ahmad Hardy, the league's leading rusher, should be at the top of the junior's priorities. Auburn can deploy other players to rush the passer, but Hardy must be the focus. Faulk's winning one-on-ones becomes vitally important because of how Hardy runs. Some backs will glide or patiently set up blocks. Meanwhile, the sophomore looks like someone shot him from a cannon, immediately getting to top speed, even before hitting the hole.
Faulk's presence could drive Mizzou to run away from him or double the play that heads in his direction. As a result, winning the rep takes on a different meaning. Granted, slipping by the blocker is the goal, but caving in one side of the line to prevent a cutback also works. If Auburn sends a linebacker through Hardy's gap, he cannot cut back at all, needing to rely on a missed/late tackle attempt.
Pribula Issue
Missouri quarterback Beau Pribula wants to move the pocket, tucking the ball if no one gets open. While he can get downfield in space with quick feet, Faulk needs to be concerned with the choppy steps and the footwork that will run the lineman into a block or gain just enough daylight to take off. Containment with discipline can work, but with Faulk in Pribula's face, potentially getting the ball out will give Auburn's offense a chance to capitalize.
Overview
Is Faulk the most productive lineman in the SEC, or on his own team? By the numbers, the answer is no. Keyron Crawford (four sacks) and Xavier Atkins (seven tackles for loss) lead the team, but Faulk remains a major reason why. However, he makes his teammates around him better by taking the heat and attention off them and commanding the focus. Many of Faulk's teammates see single blocking with the ability to get home. If Auburn can slow down the best rushing offense in the SEC (270.5 yards/game), Faulk will play an important role.