How Many Wins Does Hugh Freeze Need from Auburn Tigers in 2025?
AUBURN, Ala.- Since the 2021 season, Auburn Tigers football has had an overall record of 22-28 and a 10-22 record in the SEC, not exactly where a national championship-winning program wants to be over time.
There are expectations that the Tigers have failed to meet since the 2019 season, when Auburn posted a 9-4 record, not perfect, but winning football games. But what exactly is the standard for Auburn football, and why has the standard not been met?
Entering this season, it’s no hot take to say that head coach Hugh Freeze finds his seat warm entering 2025. No Auburn head coach has gotten a third season after consecutive losing seasons in 50 years.
But how many wins will be required of the Tigers for Freeze to keep his job after this season concludes, or even what will Auburn’s record need to be at midseason for Hugh Freeze to remain at Auburn. The first game against Baylor in Waco, Texas could set the early mood for the Auburn administration.
During the month of June, the Tigers recruiting was in shambles, to say the least. Recruits are in a wait-and-see mode for Freeze and the team he’s built. Freeze was under a lot of scrutiny for the amount of golf rounds he played during that time.
However, the months of July and August have seen a turnaround from the June trend, with Auburn recently landing the No. 2 wide receiver and did the No.17 overall player in the 2026 recruiting cycle, according to Rivals300 ranking. The Tigers have moved up from the 71st ranked class, to the 54th, according to 247sports.com.
A few Tigers have also found themselves in some trouble over the last few months, with the most recent being freshman tight end Hollis Davidson III being arrested on drug charges. The Tigers have so far put themselves in the national spotlight during the offseason for the wrong reasons.
With all the offseason troubles, Freeze is trying to focus on the season at hand with the players that are present, knowing this season can determine his future. Winning cures all ills.
The Baylor game for Auburn is almost as must win, as it could determine the rest of the Tiger’s season. If the Tigers were to lose, a win against rivals Alabama and/or Georgia is almost mandatory. After Baylor, Auburn plays both Ball State and South Alabama at home.
Following up those, it is a far from easy stretch. Auburn will have two road games against SEC opponent Texas A&M and Oklahoma. Coming off of a bye week, Auburn will host the Georgia Bulldogs.
With a far from easy schedule, it is important for Freeze to rack up some wins this season. A safe number to place for Auburn’s Hugh Freeze to remain in office is eight wins. A six win season will clinch a bowl game, but that standard would proubaly not be enough.
Freeze has brought in a lot of talent, and there are great players at every position. The talent brought in will have to corelate to wins, if Freeze wants to remain in Auburn.