Auburn Freshman TE Arrested on Drug Charge
A rough offseason continues for the Auburn Tigers, as another player has been arrested this summer.
Freshman tight end Hollis Davidson III was arrested last week in Fayette County (Ga.) on drug possession/sale/manufacture, according to the Fayette County Sheriff’s Office records. The date of Davidson’s booking is July 28, per the database.
“Hollis has been suspended for violation of team rules,” an Auburn spokesperson said in a statement to Auburn Tigers on SI regarding the arrest.
Davidson marks the third Auburn Tiger to be arrested this offseason, joining redshirt freshman linebacker DJ Barber and sophomore wide receiver Malcolm Simmons.
Barber was arrested on three drug-related charges earlier last month, including trafficking in marijuana, unlawful possession of a controlled substance and unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia. The arrest came after a traffic stop in Dadeville, Ala., and Barber was dismissed from the team immediately.
Simmons was charged with domestic violence and strangulation or suffocation on July 16, according to Lee County Sheriff’s Office arrest records. However, he has since been approved to practice with the team, and his preliminary hearing is scheduled for Aug. 8.
Davidson, a Peachtree City, Ga., native, was ranked as the No. 12 tight end and No. 220 overall player in the 2025 class, according to 247Sports. He was originally committed to Auburn in Feb. 2024 before decommitting in May and re-committing last July, per 247Sports recruiting timeline.
He joined three-star Ryan Ghea as the two newcomers to the Tigers’ tight end room, complementing older veterans like Maryland transfer Preston Howard and seniors Brandon Frazier and Tate Johnson.
In an effort to replace former Auburn tight end Rivaldo Fairweather, head coach Hugh Freeze likes what he’s seen from Davidson and Ghea, but intends to mainly utilize Howard, Frazier and Johnson in 2025.
“Preston [Howard]’s coming on,” Freeze said in Wednesday’s presser. “He made another really nice catch today. I believe strongly in [Brandon] Frazier, obviously. I think those two guys along with Tate [Johnson] in our big sets, Tate’s adding great value in those. I think those three guys, we need to keep them healthy.”
Davidson is still listed on Auburn’s roster, but a timeline to return from his suspension is to be determined.