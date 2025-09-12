How Offensive Line Fuled Auburn's Strong Start
AUBURN, Ala.- The Auburn Tigers currently have the 12th-best rushing attack in the entire country, according to ncaa.com. The Auburn run game has been consistent through two games, averaging 265.5 yards per game and averaging 6.17 yards per rush. None of this would be possible without the big guys up front, the offensive line.
The offensive line is often an overshadowed group if things are going well on offense, but is the center of attention if things are not going well. The offensive line is one of, if not the most important, position groups on the field, and the Auburn offensive line has been dominant in the run game in the two games they have played this season against the Baylor Bears and Ball State Cardinals.
When you go against an insanely good front seven, being the linebackers and defensive line in practice every day, you do nothing but improve daily. The Auburn offensive line, so far at least, has shown that all of that practicing against the best makes you the best.
Auburn running back Jeremiah Cobb talked about the success of the running game so far this season after a morning practice earlier this week, asking what has stood out to him so far in the new campaign.
“Anything stand out? The O-line, always. I mean, it’s easy to run with those holes like that, and make a guy miss on the second level. They make it real easy, so I’m proud of them.”
The offensive line is led by not only the team captain, but also starting center Connor Lew, who is in his second season starting at center. Offensive line transfers Xavier Chaplin (Virginia Tech) and Mason Murphy (USC) have really bolstered the offensive line performance of the Tigers. Guards Dillon Wade and Jeremiah Wright are also returning starters, bringing back a veteran presence in the middle and the outside edges.
The Auburn offensive line has an opportunity to continue dominating in games. When you have to block guys like Keldrick Faulk, Malik Blockton and Keyron Crawford daily in practice, the games can feel easy and more calm. The Tigers are set to take on South Alabama this weekend at Jordan-Hare Stadium. The matchup is set to kick off at 11:45 a.m. CDT and will be televised on the SEC Network.