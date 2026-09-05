How to Watch Auburn Football's 2026 Opener vs. Baylor

For the second straight season, the Auburn Tigers meet the Baylor Bears to open their respective seasons, but it’s not without plenty of changes in a year.

Auburn went from Hugh Freeze to Alex Golesh at head coach, bringing an offense that was top three in yards per game and top five in scoring from USF. From that group, plenty of Bulls followed the head coach to the Plains.

Of those players included star quarterback Byrum Brown, entering his fifth season looking to cap off a successful college career. Brown finished with over 4,000 yards of total offense in two of his four seasons with the Bulls. Those standout years were when Golesh was at the helm.

The Tigers brought in 39 other transfers with Brown to shape a new-look roster. However, there are some mainstays with last season’s team. On offense, running back Jeremiah Cobb will lead the ground game, while linebacker Xavier Atkins enters his junior season holding plenty of national accolades.

However, Baylor isn’t the same team that Auburn saw a season ago either, although the program remains with Dave Aranda as head coach.

First, the Bears added defensive coordinator Joe Klanderman from Kansas State, who had his Wildcats finish in the top 30 in defensive efficiency rating. Now, Baylor will look to lower its 392.1 yards per game that it allowed last season, which was in the bottom half of the Big 12.

Another change being made is at quarterback for the Bears, picking up Florida signal caller DJ Lagway in the transfer portal. Lagway was a former five-star recruit and top quarterback from the class of 2024, but a staggering finish to his Gators career saw him see the exit doors. He will look for a fresh start in Waco, Texas, this season.

Saturday could be an incredible day for Golesh to begin his Auburn career. However, Baylor has weapons on both sides of the field who could thwart that in Atlanta this weekend.

Baylor Bears vs. Auburn Tigers: What You Need to Know

Where: Mercedes-Benz Stadium, Atlanta, Ga.

When: Saturday, Sept. 5: 2:30 p.m. CT

Watch: ABC

Play-by-Play: Joe Tessitore

Analyst: Greg McElroy

Sideline Reporter: Taylor MacGregor

Stream: ABC, ESPN or the ESPN app

Weather: Atlanta will be extremely hot, with a high of 95 degrees on Saturday afternoon. However, with Mercedes-Benz being indoors, there won’t be a worry about the heat.

Radio: Auburn Sports Network

Play-by-Play: Andy Burcham

Analyst: Jason Campbell

Odds: Auburn is a 7.5-point favorite in Saturday’s contest, according to FanDuel Sportsbook. The over/under total is set at 58.5 points.

Disclaimer: Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER

Series History: Auburn trails the series against Baylor overall, 2-1. However, the Tigers got the most recent win over the Bears, winning 38-24 in Waco last season.

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