How to Watch Auburn's Homecoming Game, Other Gameday Info
AUBURN, Ala.- No.24 Auburn Tigers (2-0) is set to take on the South Alabama Jaguars on Saturday.
Auburn Tigers on SI have you covered for making sure you know where to watch the game, so you can catch the homecoming weekend action. Here is everything you need to know for Auburn’s matchup against South Alabama.
Kickoff is set for 11:45 a.m. this Saturday. The game will be broadcast on the SEC Network. The Tigers enter this matchup as -24.5 favorites. According to ESPN’s matchup predictor, the Tigers have a 93.4% chance of winning Saturday’s matchup. The over/under is set at 54.5, according to fanduel.com.
Auburn comes into the game 2-0 with wins against Baylor and Ball State, and they're ranked No. 24 in the AP Poll.
South Alabama comes in 1-1 with a win over Morgan State and a tight loss to Tulane.
With this weekend being homecoming for Auburn, things will be significantly different on the Plains. For the first time since 2008, the Auburn Tigers will be wearing all white uniforms in a home matchup. Fans are encouraged to wear white if traveling to Jordan-Hare Stadium.
Tigers was will be held at 9:45 with Gates opening at the same time. For a map of the stadium, click here.
Parking lots open at 7 a.m. with the Home Plate Tailgate at the Plaisman Park Lot and Coca-Cola Tiger Fan Fest on the Nichols Lawn to be held from 8 a.m. until 11 a.m. Both events are free.
The Tiger Tailgate Show on the Auburn Sports Network will be live outside of Gate Seven from 9 a.m. until 11:45 a.m.
All information for Auburn's gameday can be found here.
Jordan-Hare Stadium also got new upgrades for the fan experience. Over the summer, Auburn Athletics partnered with Musco Lighting to bring a new never never-before-seen kind of experience to the Plains.
Fans got their first taste of the upgrades last week when Auburn hosted Ball State in its home opener.
Fans who haven't made it to a game yet will get a look at Auburn’s new videoboard located in the south endzone. This is the first season that the new videoboard will be active, as it was under construction for all of last season.