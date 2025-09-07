How to Watch Turkiye vs. Spain on TV, Live Stream
Spain were unable to replicate the highs of 2024 this summer as they were beaten on penalties by Portugal in the UEFA Nations League final.
The European champions have since embarked on their quest to compete at the North American World Cup in 2026, where they’ll be regarded among the favourites to go all the way.
Their delayed start to qualifying as a result of their Nations League progress kicked off with a routine 3–0 victory over Bulgaria, but a far trickier test is expected on Sunday night as they travel to Türkiye.
The Euro 2024 quarterfinalists certainly aren’t shy of burgeoning talent, and they may well fancy their chances of securing their first victory over the Spanish since 1967 in Konya.
Here’s how to watch this intriguing World Cup qualifier to round off the weekend’s international slate.
What Time Does Türkiye vs. Spain Kick Off?
- Location: Konya, Türkiye
- Stadium: Medaş Konya Büyükşehir Stadyumu
- Date: Sunday, September 7
- Kick-off Time: 7.45 p.m. BST / 2.45 p.m. ET / 11.45 a.m. PT
- Referee: Michael Oliver (ENG)
- VAR: Jarred Gillett (AUS/ENG)
How to Watch Türkiye vs. Spain on TV and Live Stream
There aren’t too many streaming avenues for Sunday evening’s clash, although Amazon Prime are covering the fixture for those with a subscription in the United Kingdom.
Those keen to tune in must pay £2.49 to gain access to Amazon’s stream on top of their subscription.
Your sole route in the United States is ViX, a streaming service owned by TelevisaUnivision that operates out of Florida. Their coverage of the qualifier will be in Spanish.
While there are no broadcasters listed in Canada, Sky Sports have the rights in Mexico, and the qualifier will also be available via Sky+.
Country
TV channel/live stream
United States
ViX
United Kingdom
Amazon Prime Video
Mexico
Sky+, Sky Sports Mexico
What’s Next for Türkiye and Spain?
These two nations have early finishes to their September breaks, and will next be in action in just over a month’s time.
Qualifying in Group E continues with Spain returning home for games against Georgia, who they beat 4–1 in the round of 16 at Euro 2024, and Bulgaria. Türkiye, meanwhile, visit Bulgaria on October 11 before hosting the reverse fixture against Georgia, having started their campaign with a 3–2 win over their neighbours.