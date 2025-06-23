How to Watch the Club World Cup Today: All Games on TV/Live Stream (June 23)
The divisive 2025 Club World Cup certainly hasn’t been shy of drama through two matchdays, and the tension’s about to go up a notch with the final round of group stage fixtures upon us.
There are a pair of simultaneous kick offs to get your teeth stuck into on Monday as Groups A and B reach their conclusions.
Inter Miami’s upset of Porto and Botafogo’s stunning victory over Paris Saint-Germain have broken both groups wide open, and it’s all to play for on Monday as the first four last 16 qualifiers are confirmed.
Here’s how to tune into Monday’s four decisive Club World Cup matches.
Club World Cup Schedule: Monday, June 23
Group B’s finale comes first on Monday, with both fixtures kicking off at 3 p.m. ET. The West Coast plays host as the Seattle Sounders conclude their campaign against PSG, and Atlético Madrid face Botafogo.
The Brazilian outfit, one of several South American teams to impress at the tournament, currently top the group with maximum points, and a positive result against Atléti will seem advance into the knockouts as Group B winners.
Diego Simeone’s men kept their Club World Cup alive after beating Seattle 3–1 on Matchday 2, but their emphatic defeat to PSG to open the tournament means they require a handsome victory over Botafogo to progress. The goal difference contrast is four heading into their clash in Pasadena.
PSG, meanwhile, will be expected to cruise past MLS opposition at Lumen Field, and a win for Atléti would open the door for them to top the group.
Fears of an early Inter Miami exit were eased when the Herons, inspired by a vintage Lionel Messi performance, beat Porto 2–1 in the second round of group fixtures. As a result, they’re level on points with upcoming opponents Palmeiras. A draw would see both teams through, with Porto and Al Ahly currently three points worse off.
The Portuguese team have disappointed at the tournament so far, and they need Miami to beat Palmeiras to have any chance of making it through. Al Ahly need the São Paulans to beat the Floridians on Monday, and both require a swing of three goals should they prevail in East Rutherford.
Kick-Off Time
Fixture
Venue
3 p.m. ET/noon PT
Seattle Sounders vs. PSG
Lumen Field, Seattle
3 p.m. ET/noon PT
Atlético Madrid vs. Botafogo
Rose Bowl, Pasadena
9 p.m. ET/6 p.m. PT
Porto vs. Al Ahly
MetLife Stadium, East Rutherford
9 p.m. ET/6 p.m. PT
Inter Miami CF vs. Palmeiras
Hard Rock Stadium, Miami
How to Watch Monday’s Club World Cup Matches
Country
TV Channel/Live Stream
United States
DAZN USA, TUDN.com, Univision NOW, Watch TNT, TUDN App, TNT USA, truTV USA, TUDN USA, Univision
Canada
DAZN Canada
Mexico
DAZN, tabii, ViX, TUDN En Vivo, TUDN, Canal 5 Televisa
United Kingdom
DAZN UK, Channel 5
Argentina
DAZN, DGO, directvsports.com, Disney+ Premium Argentina, mitelefe, Telefe Argentina, DIRECTV Sports Argentina
Australia
DAZN, Kayo Sports, Foxtel Now
Brazil
DAZN Brasil, Globoplay, Zapping, Claro TV+, Amazon Prime Video, Sky+, CazéTV, Vivo Play, SporTV, Globo
Caribbean
Rush Sports, DSports
China
Migu
France
DAZN France, myCANAL, tabii
Germany
DAZN Germany, tabii, Sat. 1
India
DAZN, tabii
Italy
DAZN Italia, tabii, Mediaset Infinity, Italia 1
Japan
DAZN Japan
Netherlands
DAZN, tabii
New Zealand
DAZN New Zealand
Portugal
DAZN Portugal, tabii
South Korea
DAZN, Coupang Play
Spain
DAZN Spain, tabii, Mitele Plus, Telecinco
Sub-Saharan Africa
Azam TV, GOtv, StarTimes Sports, Showmax, SuperSport
*Some broadcasters may vary depending on fixture.
