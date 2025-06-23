SI

How to Watch the Club World Cup Today: All Games on TV/Live Stream (June 23)

The final round of group stage fixtures kick off on Monday.

James Cormack

Lionel Messi’s Inter Miami can book their place in the last 16 on Monday.
Lionel Messi’s Inter Miami can book their place in the last 16 on Monday. / IMAGO/Sportimage

The divisive 2025 Club World Cup certainly hasn’t been shy of drama through two matchdays, and the tension’s about to go up a notch with the final round of group stage fixtures upon us.

There are a pair of simultaneous kick offs to get your teeth stuck into on Monday as Groups A and B reach their conclusions.

Inter Miami’s upset of Porto and Botafogo’s stunning victory over Paris Saint-Germain have broken both groups wide open, and it’s all to play for on Monday as the first four last 16 qualifiers are confirmed.

Here’s how to tune into Monday’s four decisive Club World Cup matches.

Club World Cup Schedule: Monday, June 23

Artur
Botafago stunned Paris Saint-Germain on Matchday 2. / IMAGO/NurPhoto

Group B’s finale comes first on Monday, with both fixtures kicking off at 3 p.m. ET. The West Coast plays host as the Seattle Sounders conclude their campaign against PSG, and Atlético Madrid face Botafogo.

The Brazilian outfit, one of several South American teams to impress at the tournament, currently top the group with maximum points, and a positive result against Atléti will seem advance into the knockouts as Group B winners.

Diego Simeone’s men kept their Club World Cup alive after beating Seattle 3–1 on Matchday 2, but their emphatic defeat to PSG to open the tournament means they require a handsome victory over Botafogo to progress. The goal difference contrast is four heading into their clash in Pasadena.

PSG, meanwhile, will be expected to cruise past MLS opposition at Lumen Field, and a win for Atléti would open the door for them to top the group.

Fears of an early Inter Miami exit were eased when the Herons, inspired by a vintage Lionel Messi performance, beat Porto 2–1 in the second round of group fixtures. As a result, they’re level on points with upcoming opponents Palmeiras. A draw would see both teams through, with Porto and Al Ahly currently three points worse off.

The Portuguese team have disappointed at the tournament so far, and they need Miami to beat Palmeiras to have any chance of making it through. Al Ahly need the São Paulans to beat the Floridians on Monday, and both require a swing of three goals should they prevail in East Rutherford.

Kick-Off Time

Fixture

Venue

3 p.m. ET/noon PT

Seattle Sounders vs. PSG

Lumen Field, Seattle

3 p.m. ET/noon PT

Atlético Madrid vs. Botafogo

Rose Bowl, Pasadena

9 p.m. ET/6 p.m. PT

Porto vs. Al Ahly

MetLife Stadium, East Rutherford

9 p.m. ET/6 p.m. PT

Inter Miami CF vs. Palmeiras

Hard Rock Stadium, Miami

How to Watch Monday’s Club World Cup Matches

Country

TV Channel/Live Stream

United States

DAZN USA, TUDN.com, Univision NOW, Watch TNT, TUDN App, TNT USA, truTV USA, TUDN USA, Univision

Canada

DAZN Canada

Mexico

DAZN, tabii, ViX, TUDN En Vivo, TUDN, Canal 5 Televisa

United Kingdom

DAZN UK, Channel 5

Argentina

DAZN, DGO, directvsports.com, Disney+ Premium Argentina, mitelefe, Telefe Argentina, DIRECTV Sports Argentina

Australia

DAZN, Kayo Sports, Foxtel Now

Brazil

DAZN Brasil, Globoplay, Zapping, Claro TV+, Amazon Prime Video, Sky+, CazéTV, Vivo Play, SporTV, Globo

Caribbean

Rush Sports, DSports

China

Migu

France

DAZN France, myCANAL, tabii

Germany

DAZN Germany, tabii, Sat. 1

India

DAZN, tabii

Italy

DAZN Italia, tabii, Mediaset Infinity, Italia 1

Japan

DAZN Japan

Netherlands

DAZN, tabii

New Zealand

DAZN New Zealand

Portugal

DAZN Portugal, tabii

South Korea

DAZN, Coupang Play

Spain

DAZN Spain, tabii, Mitele Plus, Telecinco

Sub-Saharan Africa

Azam TV, GOtv, StarTimes Sports, Showmax, SuperSport

*Some broadcasters may vary depending on fixture.

