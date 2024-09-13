How to Watch Auburn vs. New Mexico, Betting Lines, Game Day Info
After falling 21-14 to Cal in upset fashion at Jordan-Hare Stadium last Saturday, the Auburn Tigers turn their attention to the New Mexico Lobos.
New Mexico is still looking for its first win of the season but played competitively against No. 21 Arizona last week, losing 61-39.
The Tigers will be looking to improve to 2-1 in year two under head coach Hugh Freeze and generate some momentum before beginning SEC play.
New Mexico went 4-8 last season and had two common opponents with Auburn. The Lobos fell 27-17 to New Mexico State and beat UMass 34-31 in overtime.
Dual-threat quarterback Devon Dampier elevates the Lobos’ play offensively and makes them a challenging team to gameplan.
How to watch the Auburn Tigers take on the New Mexico Lobos at Jordan-Hare Stadium:
The television broadcast for the game can be found on ESPN2. Roy Philpott, Sam Acho and Taylor Davis will be on the call. Kickoff is set for 6:30 p.m. CT.
How to listen to the Auburn Tigers take on the New Mexico Lobos to open the 2024 season at Jordan-Hare Stadium:
The Auburn Sports Network broadcast can be heard locally on 94.3 FM, on affiliate stations throughout the Southeast, or streamed anywhere on the Auburn Tigers app or on AuburnTigers.com.
Andy Burcham, Jason Campbell, Ronnie Brown and Will Herring will have the radio call.
Betting Lines:
ESPN considers Auburn a 28-point favorite over New Mexico with an over/under of 60.5.
It's supposed to be a soggy day with scattered showers throughout the day with a 73-degree temperature at kickoff.
Series history between the Auburn Tigers and the New Mexico Lobos:
This will be the first ever meeting between the two programs.
