San Jose State vs. New Mexico Prediction, Odds for Mountain West Championship Quarterfinal

The San Jose State Spartans pulled off a massive upset against Boise State in the opening round of the Mountain West Championship, winning outright as 14.5-point underdogs.

Things won't get any easier for them in the quarterfinals when they take on the New Mexico Lobos.

New Mexico finished as the No. 3 seed in the conference despite finishing the regular season on a 1-3 run. Can they bounce back with a strong performance tonight? Let's find out what the oddsmakers think.

San Jose State vs. New Mexico Odds, Spread, and Total

Odds via Caesars Sportsbook

Spread

San Jose State +15 (-110)

New Mexico -15 (-110)

Moneyline

San Jose State +950

New Mexico -1700

Total

OVER 155.5 (-110)

UNDER 155.5 (-110)

San Jose State vs. New Mexico How to Watch

Date: Thursday, March 12

Game Time: 7:00 pm ET

Venue: Bridgestone Arena

How to Watch (TV): SEC Network

San Jose State vs. New Mexico Betting Trends

San Jose State is 1-4 ATS in its last five games

The OVER is 8-1 in San Jose State's last nine games

San Jose State is 4-1 ATS in its last five games vs. New Mexico

The OVER is 5-1 in New Mexico's last six games

The OVER is 5-2 in the last seven meetings between these two teams

San Jose State vs. New Mexico Key Player to Watch

Tomislav Buljan, F - New Mexico Lobos

Tomislav Buljan has been dominating the glass this season, racking up 10.3 rebounds per game, while averaging 12.2 points. The Croatian freshman put up 17 points and 10 rebounds in his regular-season game against San Jose State.

San Jose State vs. New Mexico Prediction and Pick

There's a case to be made that New Mexico is the most well-rounded team in the Mountain West. They're 77th in effective field goal percentage and 52nd in defensive efficiency. By comparison, San Jose State is 267th and 358th in those two metrics.

There are only seven teams in all of Division I basketball that have a worse defense than the Spartans. They did well to pull off the opening round upset, but they're in over their head in this one.

Pick: New Mexico -15 (-110)

