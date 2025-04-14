Hugh Freeze and Auburn Tigers Ready 'to Compete' with SEC Elites
Hugh Freeze is the first Auburn Tigers coach in half a century to get a third year on the job after two losing seasons. One of the reasons Freeze has been given more leeway is the sorry state of the program when he took over prior to the 2023 season.
The Tigers' talent level, not to mention play on the field, had reached historic lows. Freeze and the administration knew it would take some time to upgrade the roster to the point where Auburn would compete for SEC championships again.
"It's quite different in a good way," Freeze said on the state of his roster compared to when he started. "Obviously, anytime you take over a program of this magnitude that has the expectations Auburn does, there's a reason you got it," Freeze said referring to the struggles the Tigers had under former coach Bryan Harsin.
Freeze understands there are dozens of factors that can play into a team failing to live up to expectations, so he was careful after A-Day on Saturday to not throw any stones in glass houses.
"That's not casting a judgement on anyone else, because you never really know what happens until you walk in someone else's shoes," said Freeze. "You have to have top-10 recruiting classes in this league to form an elite roster."
Freeze has two-full recruiting cycles under his belt while in charge on the Plains. 247Sports ranked the Tigers' haul 8th in 2025 and 10th in 2024.
"I felt like we could do that at Auburn, and we have in the two recruiting classes we've had," said Freeze. "And the roster therefor looks different. I thought it would take three to really have the roster to where it rivals those of the elite in this conference, and that's probably still accurate."
Technically, Freeze was in charge for the 2023 class, but coaches get a pass on the incomplete class they are able to sign in an abbreviated recruiting period. Relationships take time to build.
Still, that doesn't mean the Tigers' class of 2023 was a complete bust. On the contrary, defensive end Keldric Faulk was a member of that first class and has a chance to be the highest Tiger drafted since Derrick Brown went No. 7 overall to the Panthers in 2020.
Walter Football mocked him No. 2 overall to the Tennessee Titans earlier this month.
Freeze gave himself a little bit of wiggle room saying he thought it might take three-full classes to build Auburn's roster, but he understands he's not getting a fourth season without tangible results this season.
"But I do feel optimistic with the two we've had, we can compete... should compete this year. So it does look different," said Freeze.
Recruiting wins in December and February have provided reasons for optimism on the Plains. It's put up or shut up time for Freeze come September.
"So let's go line up and see what we've got," Freeze stated confidently.