Hugh Freeze Blasted After Dismissing Former Auburn Tigers Captain
AUBURN, Ala.- Former Auburn Tigers running back and team captain Damari Alston departed the team on Monday, as announced the same day by Auburn football head coach Hugh Freeze in his weekly press conference. However, there seems to be more to this story than what Hugh Freeze said in his press conference.
“Damari failed to meet the expectations and standards of our program, and we love him, wish him the best, but that’s where it’s at,” Hugh Freeze said. But teammates and even Auburn alumni are backing Damari Alston in what is turning into an ugly situation.
In a post earlier today by Phillip Dukes on X, he stated, “Failed to meet the expectations of the team? Yeah right. You literally made him a captain. He asked to redshirt. You didn’t kick him off. Just say the facts. He did everything. Great grades, team player. He was literally a captain and on the leadership committee.”
To which current Auburn cornerback Amon Lane-Ganus reposted that exact to his Instagram story. Alson then replied, “Real sh* brudda.” The original post is from Auburn Central on X.
If things could not get any worse for Freeze, other current players are also chiming in on the Alston situation.
Fellow cornerback Blake Woodby stated on X, “One of the best people I’ve met in Auburn. Great man and great teammate! Love you brudda!”
Current Auburn quarterback Deuce Knight took to his Instagram story to defend Alston. Stating, “Real stand up guy. My right hand since I stepped on campus- bro can’t do no wrong in my eyes love u forever brodie.”
The post is from AUFAMILY on X, which was screenshotted from the story of Deuce Knight on Instagram.
Fellow running back Alvin Henderson tweeted that Alston was a “Real one since day 1- control the controllables and go get what you deserve.”
Auburn leading tackler Xavier Atkins also took to X.. He stated, “Great teammate, even better person! Love you brudda”
With the Auburn locker room gathering behind Alston, one question comes to mind. Has Freeze lost the support of the locker room?
Former Auburn and former Carolina Panthers linebacker Chandler Wooten gave his opinion on the situation.
“That’s bad by Freeze man. As if they kicked Damari off the team. He’s clearly not 100%, and what senior who has to have a productive year should sit and rot when they have a coach who is unwilling to consistently run the football?”
He also later posted on X, “Players coming out in support of Damari tells you all you need to know.”
The situation on the plains is becoming worse by the minute. Auburn has lost three straight games and, seemingly, is beginning to explode from within. Auburn still has half of a season to play, and things are not shaping up for the better. Freeze is already seemingly on the hot seat, and this does not help his situation. Auburn is set to host a stout Missouri Tigers team this weekend in Jordan-Hare Stadium.